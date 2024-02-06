The SEMO Redhawks (4-21, 2-14 OVC) Women’s basketball team fell to the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (20-5, 14-2 OVC) 78-50 on Saturday at the Show Me Center.
The Redhawks were led on offense by Ainaya Williams with 11 points and Jariyah Williamson with 10 points.
The first quarter did not go well for SEMO, which trailed 21-11 after 10 minutes. The Redhawks shot a miserable 33.3% from the field and just 25% from three, while Tech shot above 40% from both. The Golden Eagles hit three triples to build up their lead, and with SEMO’s turnovers, the game was lopsided from the beginning.
Quarter two did not improve for the Redhawks, as the team could not buy a bucket even from close range. Tech, on the other hand, could not miss a shot, shooting a whopping 60% and holding a 43-20 halftime lead.
Redhawks head coach Briley Palmer said the team chemistry has been off for a while and it showed its consequences today.
“Our chemistry right now is just not very good. You would think having a full roster would help things like that but it didn’t happen like that today. We’re still just trying to figure each other out and I’m not sure if some of them want to,” Palmer said. “We’re just trying to figure out a way to finish strong and end things on a positive note.”
The second half was more of the same from SEMO and Tech as the Redhawks could not find the bottom of the basket and the Golden Eagles hit seemingly every shot attempted. SEMO trailed 65-34 after three.
Both teams put in some of their bench players as Tech cruised to the victory, handing the Redhawks their 13th consecutive loss. Palmer said Tech is one of the better three-point shooting teams in the conference and her team needed to defend those shots better.
“Defending the three was huge. We knew that they shot 38% from three, and they got hot. They're gonna get hot, that's what they do.” Palmer said. “We weren't ready from the jump, and I'm not really sure why. It shocked me, just like everybody in the building.”
SEMO has four more games to try to end things on a positive note, with two more games in Cape Girardeau before finishing with a two-game road trip. Western Illinois (13-12, 7-9 OVC) will come to town on Thursday to take on the Redhawks at 5:15 p.m.
