The SEMO Redhawks (4-21, 2-14 OVC) Women’s basketball team fell to the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (20-5, 14-2 OVC) 78-50 on Saturday at the Show Me Center.

The Redhawks were led on offense by Ainaya Williams with 11 points and Jariyah Williamson with 10 points.

The first quarter did not go well for SEMO, which trailed 21-11 after 10 minutes. The Redhawks shot a miserable 33.3% from the field and just 25% from three, while Tech shot above 40% from both. The Golden Eagles hit three triples to build up their lead, and with SEMO’s turnovers, the game was lopsided from the beginning.

Quarter two did not improve for the Redhawks, as the team could not buy a bucket even from close range. Tech, on the other hand, could not miss a shot, shooting a whopping 60% and holding a 43-20 halftime lead.

Redhawks head coach Briley Palmer said the team chemistry has been off for a while and it showed its consequences today.