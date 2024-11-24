SEMO Redhawks to host Illinois State in first round of FCS playoffs

With a record of 9-3, the Southeast Missouri State University Redhawks automatically qualified for a bid to the FCS football playoffs.
The Redhawks will host Illinois State, 9-3, on Saturday, Nov. 30.
The team earned the bid by winning a four-way tie for the Big South-OVC regular season title.
