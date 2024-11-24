All sections
SportsNovember 24, 2024

SEMO Redhawks to host Illinois State in first round of FCS playoffs

SEMO Redhawks to face Illinois State in FCS playoffs' first round after clinching Big South-OVC title. Both teams boast a 9-3 record, setting the stage for an exciting matchup on Nov. 30.

SEMO head coach Tom Matukewicz will lead the Redhawks into the FCS playoffs on Saturday, Nov. 30, as SEMO will host Illinois State.
SEMO head coach Tom Matukewicz will lead the Redhawks into the FCS playoffs on Saturday, Nov. 30, as SEMO will host Illinois State.

With a record of 9-3, the Southeast Missouri State University Redhawks automatically qualified for a bid to the FCS football playoffs.

The Redhawks will host Illinois State, 9-3, on Saturday, Nov. 30.

The team earned the bid by winning a four-way tie for the Big South-OVC regular season title.

