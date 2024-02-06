Sometimes the most challenging thing for a program is not climbing to the top, but rather staying at the top.

Over the first four games of the 2024 season, the SEMO Redhawks have gone from “hunter” to “hunted” after sprinting to a 3-1 start, knocking off then-ranked rivals UT Martin and Southern Illinois and climbing to No. 13 in the FCS poll – their highest ranking since September of 2023.

“Human nature is easy when your back's against the wall,” said head coach Tom Matukewicz, who is coming off his fourth-career victory over an FCS top 10 ranked team. “When you're on the mountain, human nature doesn't help you; it hurts you.”

Saturday afternoon presents SEMO with its easiest test of the season thus far – a home game against an 0-4 Northwestern State team who has been outscored 225-69 so far this year.

The motto “take nobody lightly” could not apply more for Matukewicz and his squad.

“Ultimately, it's about competition,” Matukewicz said. “Why did Tom Brady still compete when he had all the championships and all the money? Because deep down he's a competitor. So, a competitor isn't game by game. A competitor wouldn't care if it’s horseshoes or chess or Northwestern State, like, ‘I'm going to go get it on.’ And hopefully we’ve got that mentality, and we’ve got a bunch of players that love going out and hunting. Come Saturday, it doesn't matter their opponent, they're just really excited to be there.”

It’s no stretch to say that the Redhawks are expected to win comfortably. Perfect football may not be required to beat the Demons on Saturday, but further steps toward the idealized version of how good SEMO can be are important each game moving forward.

“We just talked about the standard of preparation,” Matukewicz said. “If you start the week with your preparation based on the jersey you're playing, there it is. There's a standard how Tuesday needs to look every week, so, then it becomes, can we reach that standard every week? Really at this point, we’ve kind of turned it over to the seniors. They’re tired of me talking. At the end of the day, our seniors need to make sure that if the standard is not being met, they need to call them out and call them up to our standard so we can get back on track.”