SEMO overpowered by Illinois State 35-27 in FCS playoff opener

CAPE GIRARDEAU – It was supposed to be a game remembered for perpetuity.

But instead, it will live in disappointment for Southeast Missouri State football and its diehard fans.

With just its second-ever FCS playoff victory in reach, SEMO (9-4) suffered a 35-27 loss to Illinois State (10-3) in the opening round Saturday, Nov. 30, at Houck Field.

The Redbirds dominated SEMO in the final three quarters – capitalizing on a plethora of offensive mistakes by a Redhawks team that looked overmatched.

SEMO senior quarterback Paxton DeLaurent threw 85 passes for 567 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions in his final game of his Redhawk career. Cam Pedro led Redhawk receivers with 149 yards on 11 catches.

The Redhawks struck field on a four-yard touchdown pass from DeLaurent to Dorian Anderson to take an early 7-0 lead. Anderson finished the game with 81 yards and two touchdowns.

The Redbirds struck back with 28 unanswered points in the first half, highlighted by a 31-yard pick-six by Jake Anderson.