SEMO overpowered by Illinois State 35-27 in FCS playoff opener

CAPE GIRARDEAU – It was supposed to be a game remembered for perpetuity.
But instead, it will live in disappointment for Southeast Missouri State football and its diehard fans.
With just its second-ever FCS playoff victory in reach, SEMO (9-4) suffered a 35-27 loss to Illinois State (10-3) in the opening round Saturday, Nov. 30, at Houck Field.
The Redbirds dominated SEMO in the final three quarters – capitalizing on a plethora of offensive mistakes by a Redhawks team that looked overmatched.
SEMO senior quarterback Paxton DeLaurent threw 85 passes for 567 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions in his final game of his Redhawk career. Cam Pedro led Redhawk receivers with 149 yards on 11 catches.
The Redhawks struck field on a four-yard touchdown pass from DeLaurent to Dorian Anderson to take an early 7-0 lead. Anderson finished the game with 81 yards and two touchdowns.
The Redbirds struck back with 28 unanswered points in the first half, highlighted by a 31-yard pick-six by Jake Anderson.
The Redhawks gained some hope early in the second half after a 10-yard touchdown pass from DeLaurent to Donnie Cheers put SEMO within striking distance, down only 28-14 with 11:40 left in the third quarter. Cheers finished with 119 yards.
Whatever hope SEMO had was dashed after a second DeLaurent interception was returned for a touchdown, this time from Keondre Jackson, who went 17 yards to the other end zone to put Illinois State up 35-14 with 9:45 left in the third quarter.
The Redhawks staged a late rally in the fourth quarter with touchdown passes to Tristian Smith and Anderson, but it wasn't enough.
SEMO senior linebacker Bryce Norman led with 11 tackles and a sack in his final game as a Redhawk. Mali Watson was right behind with nine tackles of his own.
Illinois State quarterback Tommy Rittenhouse threw for 277 yards and two touchdowns. Daniel Sobkowicz led Redbird receivers with 136 yards and a score.
Illinois State (10-3) advances to play UC Davis in the second round of the playoffs.
SEMO's season ends with a 9-4 record.
This story will be updated.
