SEMO men’s sneaks past Tennessee State 67-65 in OVC road opener

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nothing came easy, but Southeast Missouri State men’s basketball did not skip a beat in its conference road opener on Thursday night.

After missing the previous game with an illness, Teddy Washington Jr. scored a team-high 11 points for SEMO, which snuck past Tennessee State 67-65 at the Gentry Center.

With smothering defense paving the way, the Redhawks pulled off the victory behind two clutch free throws from sophomore BJ Ward and Washington Jr. in the final 25 seconds to come out of Nashville on top.

Rob Martin, Brendan Terry, and Troy Cole Jr. also scored nine points apiece for SEMO (8-6, 3-0 OVC), which won its fifth straight game and improved to 3-0 in conference play for the first time since the 2011-12 season.

Josh Ogundele scored a game-high 17 points for Tennessee State, while teammate Brandon Weston added 10.

In a razor-thin game that featured four lead changes in the final four minutes, Ward drew a foul after snagging a rebound with exactly 25.8 seconds left before hitting a free throw to put the Redhawks up 66-65. After the Tigers turned it over on the ensuing possession, Washington Jr. drew a foul himself before tacking on another point for SEMO at the foul line.

Then with four seconds left, Tennessee State’s Ronald Jessamy threw up a prayer from the 3-point line, but airmailed it just to the right of the basket as the road team jumped with joy onto the court.

The Redhawks got some sweet revenge against the Tigers (4-10, 0-3) after falling to coach Brian Collins’ squad 77-74 at the Show Me Center last season. SEMO has now won seven out of the previous 10 games in the series.