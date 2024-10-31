CAPE GIRARDEAU – It’s probably fair to say Brad Korn enters the upcoming season with what looks on paper to be one of his deepest and more experienced teams in recent memory.

It’s also fair to say Korn’s SEMO Redhawks have a lot of unknowns, a group picked by an Ohio Valley Conference poll of league head coaches to finish seventh in the conference this season.

“We’ve got six or seven returning guys,” junior Rob Martin said. “Coach Korn said it should light a fire in us and we should be able to just to go out there and show them what we got. The rankings matter a little, but at the same time, you’ve still got to go out there and play the game. I feel like it got us ready and excited for this year, and it's going to be fun.”

To the likes of players such as Martin, Korn has built an experienced roster and has also gotten SEMO older thanks to the transfer portal, through which he added five upperclassmen from the junior college ranks.

“I just thought it was important to get a little bit more older, a little bit more mature in some spots this year,” Korn said. “Just because I felt we didn't have the depth and the experience that we needed a year ago. So, I feel good about those guys and just the overall physicality and edge that junior college players play with. I think they get a bad rap, but they just have a whole lot to prove when they get their opportunity.”

The question is whether Korn and his coaching staff can get the most out of this unit.

With the season opener against Bradley going down on Monday night, here are four storylines entering the 2024-25 season:

Offensive outlook

Consistently, SEMO has been dominant in the paint, and that trend could very well continue given it will be one of the tallest teams in the OVC.

Korn made it a point to go find players that add to this team’s physicality and arsenal of low-post scorers. Coupled with junior centers Mason Hanback and David Idada, junior college transfer Elliot Lowndes adds firepower to a SEMO frontcourt that now features a trio of 7-footers.

The issue lies in whether the Redhawks have enough creation and production on the perimeter. In an offensive scheme that saw SEMO finish second-to-last in the conference in 3-point percentage (30.4) and eighth in 3-point average (6.2 per game) last season, the unit gets back its top returning shooter in Martin, who made 40 3s a year ago.

Outside of the star point guard, who feels that his “three went up even higher” this offseason, more playmakers need to emerge. Korn said guys such as junior Braxton Stacker and sophomore BJ Ward have been impressive shooting beyond the arc during summer and fall practices.

“I don't know if we're necessarily going to be like 50-60 percent 3-point shooting team, but we’ve also got those guys that you can't leave in open space,” Korn said. “It's also a group where, if they see one go in, the next two might go in. So, a little bit streaky, but enough shot making ability to keep defenses honest.”

The catalysts