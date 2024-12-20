SEMO MBB opens conference play with 79-72 win over Eastern Illinois

The Southeast Missouri State men’s basketball team took full advantage of their first chance to prove themselves against a Big South-Ohio Valley Conference opponent.

Teddy Washington Jr. posted his third double-double of the year behind 28 points and 10 rebounds and SEMO finished strong in a 79-72 win over Eastern Illinois on Thursday night at the Show Me Center.

The win earned the Redhawks high praise from their own coach after a tough nonconference slate that left several scant opportunities to prove their merits.

“There's not that many negatives with the way that we played,” head coach Brad Korn said. “Obviously Teddy was fantastic and is a really good player. Rob with nine assists and our team with 18 total assists, 20 free throws, and 10 made 3s. So, that's kind of the recipe for us to have success. And I just thought our guys were really focused on what was going to drive us offensively to get easy looks.

“So, a lot of positives in a lot of areas, and to be able to come out with a win on opening night in league play and protect home — that's huge.”

Accompanying Washington Jr.’s big night was 6-foot-7 junior Brendan Terry, who had 13 points on 6 of 8 shooting for the Redhawks — each basket coming in the paint. Rob Martin and Elliot Lowndes each finished with eight points, as well.

SEMO made 15 of 20 free throws and shot a sharp 45% from 3-point range.

"The little runs made the difference," Washington Jr. said. "In the second half I just knew we had it. Kind of had a lack of energy in the first five minutes, but that's why I kind of picked it up in the second half. Just knowing not to give up a run and then get going, they'll be trying to play from behind. It worked out pretty well."

Despite leading the entire first half, SEMO was up by only three at halftime after going cold and failing to make a basket in the final three minutes. Weathering the Redhawks’ advantage, the Panthers shot 50% from the field in the first 20 minutes to remain within reach down the stretch.

That’s until the Redhawks ripped off back-to-back 3-pointers from Troy Cole Jr. and Washington Jr. in the early stages of the second half to spark an 8-0 run. EIU made it 49-45 with 14:14 to play but wouldn't grab the lead as Washington Jr. took charge. The 6-foot-2 guard drained three straight baskets, including an “And One” 3-pointer to charge up the home crowd and hand SEMO its biggest lead of the game at 57-45.