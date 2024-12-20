SEMO MBB opens conference play with 79-72 win over Eastern Illinois

The Southeast Missouri State men’s basketball team took full advantage of their first chance to prove themselves against a Big South-Ohio Valley Conference opponent.
Teddy Washington Jr. posted his third double-double of the year behind 28 points and 10 rebounds and SEMO finished strong in a 79-72 win over Eastern Illinois on Thursday night at the Show Me Center.
The win earned the Redhawks high praise from their own coach after a tough nonconference slate that left several scant opportunities to prove their merits.
“There's not that many negatives with the way that we played,” head coach Brad Korn said. “Obviously Teddy was fantastic and is a really good player. Rob with nine assists and our team with 18 total assists, 20 free throws, and 10 made 3s. So, that's kind of the recipe for us to have success. And I just thought our guys were really focused on what was going to drive us offensively to get easy looks.
“So, a lot of positives in a lot of areas, and to be able to come out with a win on opening night in league play and protect home — that's huge.”
Accompanying Washington Jr.’s big night was 6-foot-7 junior Brendan Terry, who had 13 points on 6 of 8 shooting for the Redhawks — each basket coming in the paint. Rob Martin and Elliot Lowndes each finished with eight points, as well.
SEMO made 15 of 20 free throws and shot a sharp 45% from 3-point range.
"The little runs made the difference," Washington Jr. said. "In the second half I just knew we had it. Kind of had a lack of energy in the first five minutes, but that's why I kind of picked it up in the second half. Just knowing not to give up a run and then get going, they'll be trying to play from behind. It worked out pretty well."
Despite leading the entire first half, SEMO was up by only three at halftime after going cold and failing to make a basket in the final three minutes. Weathering the Redhawks’ advantage, the Panthers shot 50% from the field in the first 20 minutes to remain within reach down the stretch.
That’s until the Redhawks ripped off back-to-back 3-pointers from Troy Cole Jr. and Washington Jr. in the early stages of the second half to spark an 8-0 run. EIU made it 49-45 with 14:14 to play but wouldn't grab the lead as Washington Jr. took charge. The 6-foot-2 guard drained three straight baskets, including an “And One” 3-pointer to charge up the home crowd and hand SEMO its biggest lead of the game at 57-45.
“Teddy just kind of has that aura and that spirit about him,” Korn said. “He's a gamer. He's a dog and he just plays and competes. I mean, there’s a guy that is 6-2, 275 pounds getting 10 rebounds. And he goes and gets them too. He doesn't just get loose-ball rebounds. He goes and gets real rebounds. And so, he's just a hard-playing guy that pulls people to him because of the way that he plays, and then he's got a fun personality.”
Pushing the lead to as large as 67-51 midway through the final frame, the Redhawks strung together a 10-2 run on the back of physical defense and Washington Jr.’s long-range shooting. Despite pulling within seven with a Zion Fruster 3 late in the game, the Panthers could not overcome the hot-shooting SEMO offense in their loss.
SEMO is now 7-1 against Eastern Illinois under Korn.
Big Picture
The Redhawks found their stride offensively after making 27 of 48 shots from the field (56%) and getting big games from its centerpieces in Washington Jr. and Martin. SEMO, who entered the game with the ninth-best opponent 3-point percentage in the nation (26.4%), held the Panthers to just a 36% clip.
The home-court advantage has also proven to be a legitimate factor so far.
Take away the two home victories over NAIA opponents Crowley’s Ridge and SMWC and the Redhawks are still averaging 80.3 points per game at the Show Me Center this season. Games on the road? Just 65.2.
“We gave one away with Chattanooga, and we just talked about protecting the Show Me Center and the way we've played really at home all season,” Korn said. “We played well against Chattanooga, but UMKC and tonight, I mean, we played really, really good basketball. So, that needs to continue on Saturday and hopefully into the new year.”
What’s next?
Facing a quick turnaround, the Redhawks will continue to dive into conference play when they return to their home court this Saturday, Dec. 21, for a date with SIU Edwardsville at 3:45 p.m. CT. Star guard Ray'Sean Taylor and Cougars (7-5) knocked off SEMO 80-76 last season.
“Of course, it’s great to win, but now it's over with,” Korn said. “When we come back tomorrow we will watch film and get ready for Edwardsville because every game is different. New offensive scheme, new defensive scheme, different players. Obviously Ray’Sean Taylor is coming in here. He’s been playing really, really well for them. We've had battles with them for every year that I've been here, so it's just really resetting your mind and coming back fresh.”
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.