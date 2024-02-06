All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
SportsSeptember 29, 2024
SEMO gets four field goals from Pippin, picks up rare shutout in 19-0 win over Northwestern State
SEMO secures a 19-0 victory over Northwestern State with a rare shutout, thanks to DC Pippin's four field goals and a touchdown pass from Paxton DeLaurent. This marks SEMO's first Division I shutout in 30 years.
AP News, Associated Press

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Paxton DeLaurent hit Cam Pedro for the game's only touchdown, DC Pippin kicked four field goals and Southeast Missouri State defeated Northwestern State 19-0 on Saturday.

It was SEMO's first shutout of a Division I opponent in 30 years. The Redhawks allowed only 120 yards and five first downs. The Demons had 67 yards passing, 53 yards on the ground and were 1 for 10 on third down.

DeLaurent and Pedro connected on a 10-yard play for a 7-0 lead early in the first quarter. The Redhawks' nine-play, 37-yard drive was set up by Khalani Riddick's 43-yard punt return.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The only remaining scoring came from Pippin, who hit field goals of 30, 38, 37, and 24 yards. He was 4 for 6 for the game.

DeLaurent completed 21 of 43 passes for 237 yards and Darrell Smith ran for 127 yards on 31 carries for the Redhawks (4-1), who are ranked No. 14 in FCS.

The Demons fell to 0-5 and have been shut out twice in a row.

___ Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Advertisement
Related
SportsSep. 29
COLUMN: SEMO dominates but offense leaves plenty to be desir...
SportsSep. 29
DC Pippin and No. 13 SEMO take care of business against Nort...
SportsSep. 29
Fitzgerald scores from 1st on throwing error by Liberatore i...
SportsSep. 28
From coach to players, Perryville FB 'evolving' into distric...
Related
Nootbaar drives in 3, Helsley records franchise record 49th save as Cardinals beat Giants 6-3
SportsSep. 28
Nootbaar drives in 3, Helsley records franchise record 49th save as Cardinals beat Giants 6-3
Dominant Jackson ground game crushes Poplar Bluff in stormy SEMO North slugfest
SportsSep. 28
Dominant Jackson ground game crushes Poplar Bluff in stormy SEMO North slugfest
Zai’Aire Thomas, Cape Central throttle St. Dominic in Kent Gibbs’ 200th-career win
SportsSep. 28
Zai’Aire Thomas, Cape Central throttle St. Dominic in Kent Gibbs’ 200th-career win
Barrett Wheeler scores four touchdowns as Pirates ground Eagles
SportsSep. 28
Barrett Wheeler scores four touchdowns as Pirates ground Eagles
Rustyn Underwood advances family legacy in Scott City
SportsSep. 28
Rustyn Underwood advances family legacy in Scott City
St. Vincent overcomes slow start to dominate Hayti 35-0
SportsSep. 28
St. Vincent overcomes slow start to dominate Hayti 35-0
SEMO men’s basketball to field a deeper roster in 2024-25
SportsSep. 27
SEMO men’s basketball to field a deeper roster in 2024-25
SEMO’s Pedraza, McMillan ready to face former team
SportsSep. 27
SEMO’s Pedraza, McMillan ready to face former team
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy