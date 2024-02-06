CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Paxton DeLaurent hit Cam Pedro for the game's only touchdown, DC Pippin kicked four field goals and Southeast Missouri State defeated Northwestern State 19-0 on Saturday.

It was SEMO's first shutout of a Division I opponent in 30 years. The Redhawks allowed only 120 yards and five first downs. The Demons had 67 yards passing, 53 yards on the ground and were 1 for 10 on third down.

DeLaurent and Pedro connected on a 10-yard play for a 7-0 lead early in the first quarter. The Redhawks' nine-play, 37-yard drive was set up by Khalani Riddick's 43-yard punt return.