SportsSeptember 29, 2024

SEMO gets four field goals from Pippin, picks up rare shutout in 19-0 win over Northwestern State

SEMO secures a 19-0 victory over Northwestern State with a rare shutout, thanks to DC Pippin's four field goals and a touchdown pass from Paxton DeLaurent. This marks SEMO's first Division I shutout in 30 years.

AP News, Associated Press

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Paxton DeLaurent hit Cam Pedro for the game's only touchdown, DC Pippin kicked four field goals and Southeast Missouri State defeated Northwestern State 19-0 on Saturday.

It was SEMO's first shutout of a Division I opponent in 30 years. The Redhawks allowed only 120 yards and five first downs. The Demons had 67 yards passing, 53 yards on the ground and were 1 for 10 on third down.

DeLaurent and Pedro connected on a 10-yard play for a 7-0 lead early in the first quarter. The Redhawks' nine-play, 37-yard drive was set up by Khalani Riddick's 43-yard punt return.

The only remaining scoring came from Pippin, who hit field goals of 30, 38, 37, and 24 yards. He was 4 for 6 for the game.

DeLaurent completed 21 of 43 passes for 237 yards and Darrell Smith ran for 127 yards on 31 carries for the Redhawks (4-1), who are ranked No. 14 in FCS.

The Demons fell to 0-5 and have been shut out twice in a row.

