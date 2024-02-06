With the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) playoffs looming, Southeast Missouri State University is updating Houck Field in its bid to host a playoff game in Cape Girardeau.

With the Redhawks (8-1, 5-0 OVC) currently being ranked sixth in the nation — SEMO’s highest-ever FCS ranking — and a playoff berth in sight, SEMO Athletics is taking steps to host a playoff game. A news release from the university said a playoff game in Cape Girardeau would be “win-win for both the team and the community.”

“Home field advantage is real,” Brady Barke, SEMO’s vice president for intercollegiate athletics, said in a news release. “If our student-athletes and coaches earn the opportunity to compete in the FCS Playoffs, playing in front of our fans at Houck would make a huge difference.”

A large, permanent press box is planned as part of phase two of the Houck Multipurpose Complex Project. Still, the limited space currently available would not be sufficient for additional media and essential personnel that accompany playoff football. To meet stadium needs, SEMO’s Department of Facilities Management and Boulder Construction are collaborating with the Athletics Department to build a temporary media platform atop the south grandstand.

The project is being fully funded by donations, with supporters “contributing more than $60,000”, and construction on the 8-by-40-foot structure began this week.

“We reached out to our community for help with this critical investment, and their response was remarkable,” Barke said.