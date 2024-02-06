DEXTER — Zöe Freeman stands unique.

The Poplar Bluff senior accomplished something that no other female wrestler has ever done before: win four SEMO Conference championships.

Freeman did just that with a first-period pin against Sikeston sophomore Dayten Owens in the 235-pound final on Saturday, Jan. 25, at Dexter High School.

“It's honestly just the start of something for girls in wrestling,” said Freeman, who remained undefeated on the year. “Girls wrestling has only been a thing for maybe like five or six years, and I don't want to graduate and see it die off. I want to see it grow and expand. And I want to see multiple girls become four-time conference champions. I want to see that. I'm hoping, with my success, it can influence other girls.”

Freeman turned a blast double-leg takedown into her fourth gold medal in a match that was over at the 1:23 mark. In fact, no opponent made it out of the first period against Freeman all tournament long, as she earned a 40-second pin in the quarterfinals before sticking Potosi’s Jazmine Ramsey in 59 seconds in the semifinals.

The Cornell College commit impressed more than sufficiently to win the Outstanding Wrestler award.

“When I first started wrestling, it was very rare in a match for you to see me shoot,” said Freeman, who began wrestling six years ago as a seventh grader. “I was such a defensive wrestler. I never would shoot. I would always defend the shot and hope to end up on top. But over the years, I have shot in almost all my matches. I get the first takedown most of the time and I think that’s where I’ve grown a lot.”

A three-time Missouri state place winner, Freeman has lofty goals this winter of not only becoming a four-time medalist, but Poplar Bluff’s first-ever state champion.

The decorated upperweight said that her mentality has been another huge area of growth, which fuels her confidence every single time she toes the line.

“When I first started wrestling, I put so much pressure on myself to that in my matches I was terrible,” Freeman said. “Now I can walk into a match feeling purposely confident, regardless of who I'm going to wrestle. I wrestled the girl ranked eighth in the nation at state last year, and I went into that match with a mindset that if I would have had the same mindset as my freshman year I would have lost. And I still did lose, but I had the best match I’ve ever wrestled because I changed my mentality going into my matches.”

Milam goes back-to-back

Kayleigh Milam could hardly have done better at the SEMO Conference tournament.

The Jackson junior sprinted through the competition at Dexter High School en route to becoming the program’s second-ever two-time conference champion alongside current Maryville University track star Gracie Metzger.

“It’s just really big for our program,” Milam said. “We just put a lot of work into it. Our wrestling room is really awesome. Everybody pushes each other and I have good partners.”

Milam wasted no time in her final and stuck Windsor’s Tessa Chadbourne in 11 seconds for the 110-pound title Saturday evening, making two of potentially three such conference championships for the decorated Lady Indian lightweight.