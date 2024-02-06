CAPE GIRARDEAU – Out of all of Southeast Missouri State’s 17 runs scored Tuesday evening, the loudest three came from the one player that perhaps needed them the most.

Junior designated hitter Mikey Rocha launched a three-run home run in the bottom of the fourth, and the Redhawks coasted to a 17-6 beatdown over Evansville on Tuesday, Mar. 11, at Capaha Field.

Rocha, who entered the game hitting a team-low .182 average, got his swagger back with the three-run jack, which was his first-career homer at Capaha, to help spark SEMO’s offensive outburst.

“It's pretty special,” said Rocha, who transferred from Santa Ana Junior College this past offseason. “It’s great to come through for this team and this group of guys. They're really supportive, so it means the most.”

Indeed, Rocha needed a game like this, as did the entire team.

“There's no bigger motivation to keep on going after doing something like that,” said Rocha, who went 1-for-2 in the game. “It was difficult at first and I had to adjust. But, stuff like that keeps me going, for sure.”

Senior third baseman Caleb Corbin and junior catcher Liam Forsyth also connected with home runs, as the mercy rule ended the ball game after seven innings.

While SEMO (9-7) slugged its way to a runaway victory over a talented Purple Aces squad that reached an NCAA Super Regional in 2024, starting pitcher Caden Kickhaefer and the bullpen benefitted from a 14-hit barrage and had more run support than they could have asked for.

Kickhaefer, whose previous two appearances this season came as a reliever, fanned six batters and allowed three runs on four hits through 3.2 innings – a performance that was more than enough to impress head coach Andy Sawyers.

“His changeup is unhittable at this point,” Sawyers said. “They knew it was coming and they still couldn't hit it. It's a great, great changeup. The runs were a little bit, ‘eh.’ Thought we could have done a better job with the wall ball that led to an inside-the-park homer, and then he walked the leadoff hitter in the third, and that led to a run. So, I thought those runs could have been fairly easily prevented. He was good.”