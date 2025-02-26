Seckman's sharp shooting leaves Jackson Indians falling in home finale

“They shot the ball really well inside the paint and outside. They had seven three-pointers in the first half and that put us in a hole. I told the boys in practice, this is going to be the best help defense team that we play all year,’’ Thoma said. “They were hitting shots early. We missed some shots but we were up by one after the first quarter, but then a 21-12 second quarter put them up eight. The third quarter was very similar, we just didn't execute our game plan tonight.”

The third quarter was similar as the Jaguars began on an 8-3 run forcing the Indians into a timeout. Things did not improve as more defensive mistakes led to easy Seckman buckets and offensive opportunities for the Indians would not fall. Jackson entered the final quarter down 56-42.

Jackson brought the score a lot closer in the fourth but ultimately fell to the district foe in their final home game of the year.

Thoma said Seckman was not bigger, stronger or faster than his team but they did all of the fundamentals well.

“When you are connected as a group like they were tonight, and we were not connected on either end, it’s going to be tough,” Thomas said. “We weren’t connected in transition, we weren't connected defensively all night. We have to get better, we want to execute our game plan. We have to do it better.”

Jackson will end its regular season on Friday at Lutheran St. Charles at 4:30 p.m. before the Class 6 District 1 tournament begins on March 5.