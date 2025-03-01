On the final day of the conference regular season, Southeast Missouri State women’s basketball finalized a long season with a lopsided loss at Eastern Illinois, dropping XX-XX and sealing the Redhawks’ OVC Tournament miss.

They finish 4-16 in conference play, 6-23 overall as Southeast’s 13-game losing streak cutting right down the middle of conference play doomed it to a finish of 10th overall.

Sweeping SIU-Edwardsville, winning Games 2 and 19 of the league year against the Cougars, a sweep against the 11th-place squad was the only thing keeping the ‘Hawks off the cellar floor this season.

Now, having needed a win and falling flat after jumping out to a 17-4 deficit at the start of the game and building up to a 22-point halftime lead for EIU before the final buzzer, it was a sour day in Charleston, Illinois, in which Southeast never held the lead.

For Eastern, it was the reigning Conference Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year Macy McGlone who had a field day against the Redhawks, dropping 27 points and 19 rebounds, just barely missing out on a 20-20 day which is more than rare in the college ranks.

Sydney-James Desroches added 13 and Tiny Lewis 10, with Adrianna Arroyo’s 9 and Jayda Johnston’s 8 whipping up a marvelous day for the EIU offense. 85 is tied for the third-highest scoring day for a Southeast conference opponent this year.