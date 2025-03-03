After seeing their impact on the volleyball team, it should come as no surprise that the Rubel twins were going to propel the St. Vincent girls' basketball team back into the state tournament.

Joining forces with Allie Patrick, Kate and Brie Rubel combined to score 27 points to lead the Lady Indians to a dominating 55-25 win over Chaffee to win the Class 2 District 3 championship on Saturday, March 1, in Chaffee, Mo.

Patrick led the Indians with 21 points on 7-of-9 shooting, all from the three-point line. Kate scored 14 points on 5-of-8 shooting including 4-of-5 from the free throw line and six rebounds. Brie added 13 points with two assists and seven rebounds.

Led by Lana Adams' seven assists, the Indians have demonstrated an ability to move the ball and find the open shooter, especially from behind the arc, where they were 9-of-21.

"We just pass to whoever's open and everyone knows how to drift and get open," Kate Rubel said. "So it's a good system."

The Indians previously defeated Charleston 66-27 on Thursday to set up a showdown against the hosting Red Devils, who went undefeated on their home court during the regular season.

"It's definitely amazing," Kate Rubel said. "It's a different environment and we love it."

The Rubel sisters transferred from Notre Dame High School over the summer. While St. Vincent has won its second district title in three years, the Rubels have now won three straight titles.