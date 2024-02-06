Scott-Miss Tournament semifinal matchups set for Tuesday

After an action-packed slate of basketball on Saturday, Feb. 1, in Scott City, the semifinal matchups in the Scott-Miss Tournament have been set.

Hosting Scott City will take on Oran while Chaffee faces off with East Prairie. Both games will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 4, following the consolation clashes between Oak Ridge and Delta (4 p.m.) and Kelly and Scott County Central (5:15 p.m.).

Here is a roundup of the first round:

Chaffee 64, Scott County Central 45

Chaffee started the first round with a 64-45 win over Scott County Central. The Red Devils (12-6) are on pace for its best season since 2014 and have now won five of the last six meetings against SCC (4-12).

Devin Best led the Devils with 17 points followed by 16 points from Nolan Fowler, 10 points from Rolen Reischman, and eight points each from Dane McMullin and Easton Fowler.

The Devils faced a 17-11 first-quarter deficit but took control of the game with a 19-8 second-quarter rally, led by Nolan Fowler's seven points and a pair of three-point buckets from Best.

Chaffee secured the win in the third quarter with a 24-point period led by Reischman's seven points. Kolbey Estes provided five points in the second half including a 3-of-4 clip at the charity stripe.

Trevor Brown led the Braves with 13 points, while Corterien Banks and Courtney Sanders each scored 11 points with a combined 7-of-9 clip from the free throw line.

Scott City 93, Oak Ridge 37

Defense dominated the day for Scott City in the Rams' 93-37 win over Oak Ridge. It was head coach Mark Dannenmuller's 220th career win. He recently set the school record in career coaching wins on Thursday after defeating South Pemiscot.

Scott City senior guard Jaylen Rulo took advantage of the Rams' stifling defense with a layup after layup in transition, amounting to 10 points in the first quarter. A 15-0 run to start the game led to a 35-10 first-quarter lead. Rulo finished the game with a game-high 22 points.

A three-point basket by Kobe Watson extended Scott City's lead to 40 points with 3:14 left in the second quarter, leading to a 58-12 halftime lead. Watson finished the game with 17 points.

Kaden Lowery scored 15 points for the Rams, six of which led a 27-point third-quarter effort to add to the blowout. Max Snider scored 13 points and Braeden Walton added nine points for the Rams.

Noah Engler and Landon Barnett each led the Blue Jays with eight points each.