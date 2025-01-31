Scott-Miss Tournament, Mayor's Cup highlight a hoops-filled Saturday

A big day of high school basketball is upon us on Saturday.

The always crucial month of February will begin with the Scott-Miss Conference Tournament in Scott City, Mo., and the annual Mayor's Cup rivalry in Perryville, Mo.

As the top seed, Scott City is the clear favorite to win the Scott-Miss Tournament. The Rams went 7-1 in January, with their only loss coming on a buzzer-beater against Cape Central. These games will count as being on a neutral site, but Scott City has been 18-1 at home since February 1, 2023.

Scott City will take on No. 8-seeded Oak Ridge at 11:15 a.m. At 3-13, the Blue Jays have fallen off from a 17-11 2024 season. Their 85-64 win over Marquand-Zion on Jan. 30, snapped an eight-game losing streak.

Chaffee is the clear dark horse to make noise in the tournament. The Red Devils' 52-48 win over Meadow Heights on Thursday completed a 6-1 January entering the final month of the regular season. The sophomores run the show at Chaffee, and Thursday was no different, with Dane McMullin leading with 13 points and Nolan Fowler and Rolen Reischman each scoring 12 points.

East Prairie is most likely going to meet Scott City in the tournament final. The Eagles came up short against the Rams at home on Jan. 17 but rebounded with four straight wins entering the tournament. Noah Johnson entered this past week leading the Eagles with 25 points per game, while Connor Marcum averaged 19.5 points and Ty Wallace at 12.5. It certainly showed during a 94-62 home win against Perryville and a 69-31 road win over Twin Rivers.

Chaffee will have to defeat Scott County Central at 8 a.m., and East Prairie will need to dispatch Kelly at 12:30 p.m., on Saturday to set up a matchup in Tuesday's semifinals.