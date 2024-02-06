“We played hard and got the things done that we’ve been coaching. They shared the ball well, guarded well, and did a lot of things well,” Dannenmueller said. “I’m with how we shared the ball, but we made the right play every single possession. I know we had some turnovers, but that's what I liked the most.”

The lone bright spot for the Hawks was midway through the second quarter when Ross Peters reached the 1,000-point mark. Kelly simply was smaller than Scott City and did not help themselves, turning the ball over way too much.

Scott City now faces Notre Dame at 9 p.m., on Friday, Dec. 27, while Kelly will get Delta in the consolation quarterfinals at 9 a.m.

Dannenmueller said the Bulldogs are a good team and it will be a tough battle to reach the semifinals.

“Hopefully we can show up and play well. They're well-coached, skilled and experienced. I think they got pretty much everybody back from last year, and it's gonna be a tough one for us,” Dannenmueller said. “It'll be the hardest game we've played so far this year. We’re gonna have to play well to compete with them. I don't know what we can do better, just try to go out there and do the best we can.”