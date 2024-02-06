All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
SportsDecember 27, 2024

Scott City’s size and speed too much for Kelly in Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament opener

Scott City's dominant performance over Kelly, with a 93-31 win, highlighted their size and speed in the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament opener. Kaden Lowery led the Rams with 26 points.

Justin Trovillion
Scott City’s Kobe Watson dribbles the ball against Kelly in the opening round of the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament on Thursday, Dec. 26, at the Show Me Center.
Scott City’s Kobe Watson dribbles the ball against Kelly in the opening round of the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament on Thursday, Dec. 26, at the Show Me Center.Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
Scott City’s Kaden Lowery leaps for a shot against Kelly in the opening round of the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament on Thursday, Dec. 26, at the Show Me Center.
Scott City’s Kaden Lowery leaps for a shot against Kelly in the opening round of the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament on Thursday, Dec. 26, at the Show Me Center.Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
Scott City’s Max Snider puts up a layup while surrounded by Kelly defenders in the opening round of the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament on Thursday, Dec. 26, at the Show Me Center.
Scott City’s Max Snider puts up a layup while surrounded by Kelly defenders in the opening round of the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament on Thursday, Dec. 26, at the Show Me Center.Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
Scott City’s Jaylen Rulo shoots a free throw against Kelly in the opening round of the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament on Thursday, Dec. 26, at the Show Me Center.
Scott City’s Jaylen Rulo shoots a free throw against Kelly in the opening round of the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament on Thursday, Dec. 26, at the Show Me Center.Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
Scott City’s AJ Hayden looks for an opening while surrounded by Kelly defenders in the opening round of the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament on Thursday, Dec. 26, at the Show Me Center.
Scott City’s AJ Hayden looks for an opening while surrounded by Kelly defenders in the opening round of the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament on Thursday, Dec. 26, at the Show Me Center.Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
Scott City’s Jaylen Rulo drives to the basket for a layup against Kelly in the opening round of the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament on Thursday, Dec. 26, at the Show Me Center.
Scott City’s Jaylen Rulo drives to the basket for a layup against Kelly in the opening round of the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament on Thursday, Dec. 26, at the Show Me Center.Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
Scott City’s Max Snider leaps for a layup against Kelly in the opening round of the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament on Thursday, Dec. 26, at the Show Me Center.
Scott City’s Max Snider leaps for a layup against Kelly in the opening round of the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament on Thursday, Dec. 26, at the Show Me Center.Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
Scott City’s Kaden Lowery handles the ball while surrounded by Kelly defenders in the opening round of the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament on Thursday, Dec. 26, at the Show Me Center.
Scott City’s Kaden Lowery handles the ball while surrounded by Kelly defenders in the opening round of the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament on Thursday, Dec. 26, at the Show Me Center.Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
Scott City’s Kobe Watson handles the ball while Kelly’s Ross Peters defends in the opening round of the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament on Thursday, Dec. 26, at the Show Me Center.
Scott City’s Kobe Watson handles the ball while Kelly’s Ross Peters defends in the opening round of the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament on Thursday, Dec. 26, at the Show Me Center.Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
Scott City’s Jackson Gloth dribbles the ball against Kelly in the opening round of the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament on Thursday, Dec. 26, at the Show Me Center.
Scott City’s Jackson Gloth dribbles the ball against Kelly in the opening round of the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament on Thursday, Dec. 26, at the Show Me Center.Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
Scott City’s AJ Hayden leaps for a shot against Kelly in the opening round of the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament on Thursday, Dec. 26, at the Show Me Center.
Scott City’s AJ Hayden leaps for a shot against Kelly in the opening round of the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament on Thursday, Dec. 26, at the Show Me Center.Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
Scott City’s Kobe Watson leaps to pass the ball while Kelly’s Ross Peters defends in the opening round of the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament on Thursday, Dec. 26, at the Show Me Center.
Scott City’s Kobe Watson leaps to pass the ball while Kelly’s Ross Peters defends in the opening round of the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament on Thursday, Dec. 26, at the Show Me Center.Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
Scott City’s Kyle Morgan leaps for a shot against Kelly in the opening round of the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament on Thursday, Dec. 26, at the Show Me Center.
Scott City’s Kyle Morgan leaps for a shot against Kelly in the opening round of the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament on Thursday, Dec. 26, at the Show Me Center.Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
Scott City’s Gavin Rogers leaps to put up an shot against Kelly in the opening round of the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament on Thursday, Dec. 26, at the Show Me Center.
Scott City’s Gavin Rogers leaps to put up an shot against Kelly in the opening round of the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament on Thursday, Dec. 26, at the Show Me Center.Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
Kelly’s Skyler Still catches the free throw shot by Scott City in the opening round of the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament on Thursday, Dec. 26, at the Show Me Center.
Kelly’s Skyler Still catches the free throw shot by Scott City in the opening round of the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament on Thursday, Dec. 26, at the Show Me Center.Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com

The No. 5 seed Scott City Rams defeated the No. 12 seed Kelly Hawks 93-31 in the opening round of the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament, on Thursday, Dec. 26, at the Show Me Center.

Four different Rams scored in double figures with Kaden Lowery leading the way with 26 points. Max Snider and Kobe Watson added 16 and 13, respectively.

With all three boys north of six feet tall, they went in the paint and scored whenever they wanted and Kelly could do nothing about it.

Scott City earned their second win of the year over the close rival Hawks. Rams head coach Mark Dannenmueller said he was happy with how the game went, especially against a rival.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“We played hard and got the things done that we’ve been coaching. They shared the ball well, guarded well, and did a lot of things well,” Dannenmueller said. “I’m with how we shared the ball, but we made the right play every single possession. I know we had some turnovers, but that's what I liked the most.”

The lone bright spot for the Hawks was midway through the second quarter when Ross Peters reached the 1,000-point mark. Kelly simply was smaller than Scott City and did not help themselves, turning the ball over way too much.

Scott City now faces Notre Dame at 9 p.m., on Friday, Dec. 27, while Kelly will get Delta in the consolation quarterfinals at 9 a.m.

Dannenmueller said the Bulldogs are a good team and it will be a tough battle to reach the semifinals.

“Hopefully we can show up and play well. They're well-coached, skilled and experienced. I think they got pretty much everybody back from last year, and it's gonna be a tough one for us,” Dannenmueller said. “It'll be the hardest game we've played so far this year. We’re gonna have to play well to compete with them. I don't know what we can do better, just try to go out there and do the best we can.”

Story Tags
Sports Gallery
Advertisement
Related
SportsDec. 27
Woodland dominates Leopold in Southeast Missourian Christmas...
SportsDec. 26
Notre Dame uses height advantage to overpower Delta in first...
SportsDec. 26
Charleston coasts by Scott County Central 76-45 in Southeast...
SportsDec. 26
Edwards,Mills lead Cape Central's charge in Southeast Missou...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Deck drops 22, top-seeded Jackson downs Oak Ridge 82-20 in Christmas Tournament opener
SportsDec. 26
Deck drops 22, top-seeded Jackson downs Oak Ridge 82-20 in Christmas Tournament opener
Mahomes throws 3 TDs as Chiefs clinch AFC's top seed by breezing past the skidding Steelers 29-10
SportsDec. 25
Mahomes throws 3 TDs as Chiefs clinch AFC's top seed by breezing past the skidding Steelers 29-10
St. Louis Battlehawks have the quarterbacks to compete in 2025
SportsDec. 24
St. Louis Battlehawks have the quarterbacks to compete in 2025
What to look forward to in the 2024 Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament
SportsDec. 24
What to look forward to in the 2024 Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament
From retirement to resurgence: Ken Elfrink leads Chaffee girls basketball to Class 2 rankings in first month
SportsDec. 24
From retirement to resurgence: Ken Elfrink leads Chaffee girls basketball to Class 2 rankings in first month
Redhawks women's basketball team crushes Cougars for first OVC win
SportsDec. 22
Redhawks women's basketball team crushes Cougars for first OVC win
Cape Central heavyweight Connor Poole shines with gold at the 2024 Tiger Classic
SportsDec. 22
Cape Central heavyweight Connor Poole shines with gold at the 2024 Tiger Classic
BJ Ward's resurgence leads SEMO to victory over SIUE
SportsDec. 22
BJ Ward's resurgence leads SEMO to victory over SIUE
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy