After narrowly winning the first matchup, a lot of anticipation followed the Scott-Miss Tournament championship game between Scott City and East Prairie.

Home-court advantage served Scott City well, as the Rams stampeded over the Eagles 65-53 to take home the title on Friday, Feb. 7, in Scott City, Mo.

Breaden Walton and Kobe Watson each scored 19 points to lead the Rams. For a team with a lot of contributing underclassmen, taking home the title in a packed environment was a new experience for them.

“It’s crazy,” Walton said. “It’s a different feeling. I’m young so I didn’t experience this. It’s just nice.”

Scott City sophomore Max Snider scored all 10 of his points in the fourth quarter to secure the win for the Rams.

“It’s a great feeling,” Snider said. “All the hard work that we had put in here paid off.”

Connor Marcum led the Eagles with 22 points including six baskets from the three-point line. Noah Johnson, a Southern Illinois Edwardsville baseball commit, scored 15 points to round out the double-digit scorers for East Prairie.

The Rams charged out of the gates with a 17-3 run, led by Watson making three baskets from the three-point line and a free throw. Marcum made a buzzer-beating basket from the opposite three-point line to cut the Scott City lead to 17-8 at the end of the first quarter.

Walton did most of his damage in the second quarter with nine points to help Scott City maintain its first-half lead at 30-29.