SportsFebruary 8, 2025

Scott City triumphs over East Prairie to claim Scott-Miss Tournament championship

Scott City clinched the Scott-Miss Tournament title with a 65-53 victory over East Prairie. Breaden Walton and Kobe Watson led the Rams, while Max Snider's fourth-quarter surge sealed the win.

Anthony Capobianco
Scott City's Max Snider celebrates the teams late 4th quarter go ahead 3 with the student section on Friday, February 7th at Scott City High School.Jacob Blassingame ~ Special to the Southeast Missourian
Scott City's Max Snider celebrates the teams late 4th quarter go ahead 3 with the student section on Friday, February 7th at Scott City High School.Jacob Blassingame ~ Special to the Southeast Missourian
Scott City's Kobe Watson shoots a free throw on Friday, February 7th at Scott City High School.
Scott City's Kobe Watson shoots a free throw on Friday, February 7th at Scott City High School.Jacob Blassingame ~ Special to the Southeast Missourian
East Prairie's Noah Johnson and Scott City's Kobe Watson tips off for the championship game of the Scott-Miss Conference Tournament on Friday, February 7th at Scott City High School.Jacob Blassingame ~ Special to the Southeast Missourian
East Prairie's Noah Johnson and Scott City's Kobe Watson tips off for the championship game of the Scott-Miss Conference Tournament on Friday, February 7th at Scott City High School.Jacob Blassingame ~ Special to the Southeast Missourian
Scott City's Jaylen Rulo eyes up a freethrow on Friday, February 7th at Scott City High School.
Scott City's Jaylen Rulo eyes up a freethrow on Friday, February 7th at Scott City High School.Jacob Blassingame ~ Special to the Southeast Missourian
Scott City's Kobe Watson drives to the basket against East Prairie on Friday, February 7th at Scott City High School.Jacob Blassingame ~ Special to the Southeast Missourian
Scott City's Kobe Watson drives to the basket against East Prairie on Friday, February 7th at Scott City High School.Jacob Blassingame ~ Special to the Southeast Missourian
Tripp Shoemaker of East Prairie hustles down court after a successful block on Friday, February 7th at Scott City High School.Jacob Blassingame ~ Special to the Southeast Missourian
Tripp Shoemaker of East Prairie hustles down court after a successful block on Friday, February 7th at Scott City High School.Jacob Blassingame ~ Special to the Southeast Missourian
Max Snider locks in on East Prairie point guard on Friday, February 7th at Scott City High School.
Max Snider locks in on East Prairie point guard on Friday, February 7th at Scott City High School.Jacob Blassingame ~ Special to the Southeast Missourian
Braeden Walton of Scott City goes up for the basket on Friday, February 7th at Scott City High School.
Braeden Walton of Scott City goes up for the basket on Friday, February 7th at Scott City High School.Jacob Blassingame ~ Special to the Southeast Missourian
Connor Marcum of East Prairie pushes into the paint on Friday, February 7th at Scott City High School.
Connor Marcum of East Prairie pushes into the paint on Friday, February 7th at Scott City High School.Jacob Blassingame ~ Special to the Southeast Missourian
Scott City's Jackson Gloth puts down a basket on Friday, February 7th at Scott City High School.
Scott City's Jackson Gloth puts down a basket on Friday, February 7th at Scott City High School.Jacob Blassingame ~ Special to the Southeast Missourian
Max Snider stares down East Prairie defender after a pump fake layup on Friday, February 7th at Scott City High School.Jacob Blassingame ~ Special to the Southeast Missourian
Max Snider stares down East Prairie defender after a pump fake layup on Friday, February 7th at Scott City High School.Jacob Blassingame ~ Special to the Southeast Missourian
Scott City head coach Mark Dannenmueller celebrates a clutch play on the court on Friday, February 7th at Scott City High School.Jacob Blassingame ~ Special to the Southeast Missourian
Scott City head coach Mark Dannenmueller celebrates a clutch play on the court on Friday, February 7th at Scott City High School.Jacob Blassingame ~ Special to the Southeast Missourian
The Scott City Rams celebrate with their student section on Friday, February 7th at Scott City High School.
The Scott City Rams celebrate with their student section on Friday, February 7th at Scott City High School.Jacob Blassingame ~ Special to the Southeast Missourian
Scott City student section on Friday, February 7th at Scott City High School.
Scott City student section on Friday, February 7th at Scott City High School.Jacob Blassingame ~ Special to the Southeast Missourian
Scott City won the Scott-Miss Conference Tournament on Friday, Feb. 7, in Scott City, Mo.
Scott City won the Scott-Miss Conference Tournament on Friday, Feb. 7, in Scott City, Mo.Jacob Blassingame ~ Special to the Southeast Missourian

After narrowly winning the first matchup, a lot of anticipation followed the Scott-Miss Tournament championship game between Scott City and East Prairie.

Home-court advantage served Scott City well, as the Rams stampeded over the Eagles 65-53 to take home the title on Friday, Feb. 7, in Scott City, Mo.

Breaden Walton and Kobe Watson each scored 19 points to lead the Rams. For a team with a lot of contributing underclassmen, taking home the title in a packed environment was a new experience for them.

“It’s crazy,” Walton said. “It’s a different feeling. I’m young so I didn’t experience this. It’s just nice.”

Scott City sophomore Max Snider scored all 10 of his points in the fourth quarter to secure the win for the Rams.

“It’s a great feeling,” Snider said. “All the hard work that we had put in here paid off.”

Connor Marcum led the Eagles with 22 points including six baskets from the three-point line. Noah Johnson, a Southern Illinois Edwardsville baseball commit, scored 15 points to round out the double-digit scorers for East Prairie.

The Rams charged out of the gates with a 17-3 run, led by Watson making three baskets from the three-point line and a free throw. Marcum made a buzzer-beating basket from the opposite three-point line to cut the Scott City lead to 17-8 at the end of the first quarter.

Walton did most of his damage in the second quarter with nine points to help Scott City maintain its first-half lead at 30-29.

“I haven’t been shooting well this whole season so I’ve been trying to take it to the rack,” Walton said.

Johnson was activated in the second quarter with eight points to give the Eagles a 21-13 advantage. Ty Wallace scored all eight points in the second quarter, including a buzzer-beating three-pointer to pull East Prairie within a point at halftime.

Johnson scored the rest of his points in the third quarter as he and Marcum teamed up to produce 14 of East Prairie’s 16 points in the period to take a 45-42 lead entering the fourth quarter.

The Rams tied the game 45-45 on a Walton free throw with six minutes remaining. They then unleashed their secret weapon as Snider made back-to-back three-pointers to push the SC lead to 51-45 with 4:23 remaining.

“My teammates set me up perfectly for the situation,” Snider said, “and I executed.”

The Rams outscored the Eagles 23-8 in the fourth quarter to turn an otherwise close and exciting game into another Scott City blowout.

The Rams have won 10 of their last 11 games and can surpass last season’s win total by winning their final five regular season games. Scott City (18-3) has averaged 73.9 points per game and allowed 45.4 points from the opposition.

Scott City has a favorable schedule coming up, especially next week with home matchups against Malden on Tuesday, Feb. 11, Chaffee on Wednesday, and Perryville on Friday.

East Prairie (16-4) has six games left on the regular season schedule and a strong chance to win 20 games for the third straight season. After tangling with St. Mary’s South Side in Charleston on Saturday, Feb. 8, the Eagles return home to host Campbell on Tuesday.

