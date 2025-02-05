Scott City to face East Prairie for Scott-Miss Tournament title

The stage is set for the final round of the Scott-Miss Conference Tournament, which will be played on Friday, Feb. 7, in Scott City, Mo.

The hosting Scott City Rams will take on the East Prairie Eagles in a rematch that is sure to live up to the previous epic showdown. They were the top two teams in the conference when they first played each other, with the Rams winning 59-52 on the road.

Scott City cruised to the final round with an 84-33 win over Oran in the semifinals on Tuesday, Feb. 4. Kobe Watson led the Rams with 23 points, while Kaden Lowery scored 17 points, Breaden Walton added 14 points and Jaylen Rulo chipped in 10 points.

Watson and Lowery each scored 11 points in the first quarter to help Scott City establish a 25-9 lead. Watson and Walton each scored eight points while Lowery put up six as the Rams scored 34 points in the second quarter to turn on the turbo clock with a 59-18 halftime lead.

Walton led the way in the third quarter with six points in the third quarter as the Rams cruised through the second half to another easy win.

Oran was led by Kole Burger's 17 points and will face Chaffee in the third place game.

East Prairie tangled with Chaffee in the nightcap and prevailed 70-45. Noah Johnson led the Eagles with 22 points including 4-of-5 from the free throw line. Connor Marcum added 16 points and Tripp Shoemaker chipped in nine points.