All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
SportsJanuary 27, 2025

Scott City set up for success entering Scott-Miss Tournament

Scott City Rams gear up for the Scott-Miss Tournament with momentum from a record-setting season. With key victories and a strong roster, they're poised to challenge top contenders and potentially surpass last year's success.

Tony Capobianco avatar
Tony Capobianco
Scott City's Max Snider puts up a free throw against Advance on Jan. 21, in Scott City, Mo.
Scott City's Max Snider puts up a free throw against Advance on Jan. 21, in Scott City, Mo. Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com

A week from now, the Scott City boys' basketball team will host the Scott-Miss Tournament on Feb. 1 with the most to gain, the most to lose, and the most to seek.

During a record-setting season last season, the Rams were plagued by the Kelly Hawks, ending their run in both the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament and Scott-Miss Tournament.

"I think we have a chip on our shoulder," said Scott City senior Kobe Watson, "especially losing last year,"

At 2-15, the Hawks are not the same threat they once were, and the Rams made sure of that in December, with a 40-point win at home on Dec. 17 and a 62-point blowout at the beginning of the Christmas tournament.

There are other contenders for the conference crown this time around, the closest being East Prairie (12-3), who have had a nearly identical season as Scott City (13-3). The Rams narrowly defeated the Eagles at their place on Jan. 17, to all but secure the top seed in the tournament.

"The big win on (Jan. 17) against East Prairie is kind of a statement win for us," Watson said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Scott City is coming off a 61-32 win over Windsor at the FedEx Forum in Memphis on Friday, Jan. 24. Watson led with 13 while both Max Snider and Kaden Lowery put up 11 points for the Rams. The sophomore trio of Snider, Lowery, and Breaden Walton has made it easy for Watson to lead the charge.

"They're so mature for how young they are," Watson said. "They just play like seniors."

These next few weeks are set up perfectly well for the Rams to match or surpass their school-record 23 wins. Tournament withstanding, five of the next seven regular season games are at home and only three of them are against above .500 teams.

The stretch will start with the Rams traveling to Scott County Central on Tuesday. Jan. 28. Scott City will then host South Pemiscot on Thursday, Jan. 30.

Statistically, the Rams are much better than last year, scoring an average of 73.4 points per game while allowing 47.1. Since last year, the only home game the Rams didn't win was a nail-biter against Cape Central on Jan. 20. TySeanDre Edwards scored a game-winning layup after Watson tied the game on a corner three-pointer with nine seconds remaining.

Home court is on Scott City's side but there is no shortage of contenders in the tournament. East Prairie has only lost to Scott City during January. Behind the backcourt of Nolan Fowler and Dane McMullin, Chaffee won its 10th game of the season after defeating Oak Ridge on Friday to extend its win streak to five games.

"There are still a couple of tough teams in the conference," Watson said. "I'm not saying it's gonna be a cakewalk but I feel like we have a big conference boost."

Advertisement
Related
SportsJan. 27
Mahomes and the Chiefs will face Hurts, Barkley and the Eagl...
SportsJan. 27
Once again, the Bills play the Chiefs down to the wire, only...
SportsJan. 27
The Chiefs get more Mahomes magic and advance to 3rd straigh...
SportsJan. 27
Chiefs beat Bills for AFC championship, berth in Super Bowl

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
SEMO Conference girls wrestling: Poplar Bluff’s Freeman makes history, Jackson’s Milam dominates
SportsJan. 26
SEMO Conference girls wrestling: Poplar Bluff’s Freeman makes history, Jackson’s Milam dominates
Back on top: Jackson wrestling earns SEMO Conference tournament title
SportsJan. 26
Back on top: Jackson wrestling earns SEMO Conference tournament title
Blues suffer first shutout loss of the season in 2-0 loss to Dallas
SportsJan. 26
Blues suffer first shutout loss of the season in 2-0 loss to Dallas
Tremendous second half sends Redhawks MBB past Western Illinois, coming home winning
SportsJan. 25
Tremendous second half sends Redhawks MBB past Western Illinois, coming home winning
Redhawks WBB slump continues, dominated in Macomb for seventh straight loss
SportsJan. 25
Redhawks WBB slump continues, dominated in Macomb for seventh straight loss
Scott Mississippi Conference Girls Basketball Tournament Day 1 Roundup
SportsJan. 25
Scott Mississippi Conference Girls Basketball Tournament Day 1 Roundup
Cape Central tops Jackson 48-42 in epic season trilogy
SportsJan. 25
Cape Central tops Jackson 48-42 in epic season trilogy
Despite sick players, Chaffee takes care of Oak Ridge on the road
SportsJan. 25
Despite sick players, Chaffee takes care of Oak Ridge on the road
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy