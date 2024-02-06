Scott City set up for success entering Scott-Miss Tournament

A week from now, the Scott City boys' basketball team will host the Scott-Miss Tournament on Feb. 1 with the most to gain, the most to lose, and the most to seek.

During a record-setting season last season, the Rams were plagued by the Kelly Hawks, ending their run in both the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament and Scott-Miss Tournament.

"I think we have a chip on our shoulder," said Scott City senior Kobe Watson, "especially losing last year,"

At 2-15, the Hawks are not the same threat they once were, and the Rams made sure of that in December, with a 40-point win at home on Dec. 17 and a 62-point blowout at the beginning of the Christmas tournament.

There are other contenders for the conference crown this time around, the closest being East Prairie (12-3), who have had a nearly identical season as Scott City (13-3). The Rams narrowly defeated the Eagles at their place on Jan. 17, to all but secure the top seed in the tournament.

"The big win on (Jan. 17) against East Prairie is kind of a statement win for us," Watson said.