Scott City set up for success entering Scott-Miss Tournament

A week from now, the Scott City boys' basketball team will host the Scott-Miss Tournament on Feb. 1 with the most to gain, the most to lose, and the most to seek.
During a record-setting season last season, the Rams were plagued by the Kelly Hawks, ending their run in both the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament and Scott-Miss Tournament.
"I think we have a chip on our shoulder," said Scott City senior Kobe Watson, "especially losing last year,"
At 2-15, the Hawks are not the same threat they once were, and the Rams made sure of that in December, with a 40-point win at home on Dec. 17 and a 62-point blowout at the beginning of the Christmas tournament.
There are other contenders for the conference crown this time around, the closest being East Prairie (12-3), who have had a nearly identical season as Scott City (13-3). The Rams narrowly defeated the Eagles at their place on Jan. 17, to all but secure the top seed in the tournament.
"The big win on (Jan. 17) against East Prairie is kind of a statement win for us," Watson said.
Scott City is coming off a 61-32 win over Windsor at the FedEx Forum in Memphis on Friday, Jan. 24. Watson led with 13 while both Max Snider and Kaden Lowery put up 11 points for the Rams. The sophomore trio of Snider, Lowery, and Breaden Walton has made it easy for Watson to lead the charge.
"They're so mature for how young they are," Watson said. "They just play like seniors."
These next few weeks are set up perfectly well for the Rams to match or surpass their school-record 23 wins. Tournament withstanding, five of the next seven regular season games are at home and only three of them are against above .500 teams.
The stretch will start with the Rams traveling to Scott County Central on Tuesday. Jan. 28. Scott City will then host South Pemiscot on Thursday, Jan. 30.
Statistically, the Rams are much better than last year, scoring an average of 73.4 points per game while allowing 47.1. Since last year, the only home game the Rams didn't win was a nail-biter against Cape Central on Jan. 20. TySeanDre Edwards scored a game-winning layup after Watson tied the game on a corner three-pointer with nine seconds remaining.
Home court is on Scott City's side but there is no shortage of contenders in the tournament. East Prairie has only lost to Scott City during January. Behind the backcourt of Nolan Fowler and Dane McMullin, Chaffee won its 10th game of the season after defeating Oak Ridge on Friday to extend its win streak to five games.
"There are still a couple of tough teams in the conference," Watson said. "I'm not saying it's gonna be a cakewalk but I feel like we have a big conference boost."
