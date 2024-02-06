Scott City looking for similar result against East Prairie in rematch

Since the start of training camp, Scott City head coach Brian Beaubien’s primary focus has been preparing the Rams for the playoffs.

Regardless of whether they win or lose during the regular season, progress was the purpose.

Now, the playoffs are here. Everything the Rams worked for will be applied on Friday, Nov. 1, at East Prairie.

The Rams started the season with a shutout win over the Eagles on the road on Aug. 30. That game turned out to be the difference in Scott City winning the Scott-Miss Conference championship.

This time around, the only similarities between Week 1 and Week 10 are the school names and venue.

"I think this game is going to be, actually, completely different," Scott City senior receiver Lane Holder said. "They've changed a lot of their offense. They do a bunch of different stuff and run misdirection now. So now we're basically just trying to get out here and work on that because it's gonna be a completely different atmosphere."

During the season opener, Scott City junior Rustyn Underwood established himself as one of the best running backs in the area with a 280-yard, two-touchdown performance against East Prairie. He went on to lead the Rams with 1,419 yards and 15 touchdowns.

The Eagles (7-2) started the season 2-2 but turned their season around and won five straight to earn the No. 3 seed in a widely competitive Class 2 District 2 field.