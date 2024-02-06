The Dexter High School football squad had an opportunity to make history on Friday in its final regular season game against Scott City at Charles Bland Stadium.

Only in three other regular seasons had the Bearcats gone through the gauntlet unscathed (1940, 1963, and 1986). This year’s version left nothing to chance against the Rams, as Dexter ran over the visitors from the opening minutes and prevailed 62-7.

It was the ninth victory in as many outings for third-year Bearcat coach Chad Jamerson’s kids.

“There were a lot of emotions going on tonight,” Jamerson said after finishing the most successful regular season of his 21 seasons on the sidelines. “I am just so proud of these kids and of everything that they have worked hard to achieve in these last three seasons.

The Bearcats (9-0) were already the SEMO Conference Central Division champions, have been ranked as high as third in the Class 3 state poll this season, and with Friday’s victory, clinched the top seed in the upcoming MSHSAA Class 3 District 1 playoff.

“I can’t even put into words right now how I feel,” Jamerson said. “What a night for these guys. What a special season.”

Dexter wasted little time jumping on the Rams (5-4).

Bearcat senior speedster Lee-Michael McDonald scored on a 13-yard run less than 2:30 into the game and an extra point from senior Parker King made it a 7-0 game.

Scott City answered however with an impressive drive to the 18-inch line midway through the opening period, but the most stifling defense in the history of Stoddard County stopped the Rams from scoring on fourth down.

“That just showed (Scott City) that we will bend,” Jamerson said, “but we are not going to break.”

The Dexter defense allowed just 63 points from opponents all season, with the Bearcat starters only allowing seven touchdowns against them in nine games.

Just 62 seconds following that defensive stop, Bearcat senior Jett Grams tore off a 70-yard run for a 14-0 margin and the rout was building steam.

The Bearcats totaled over 300 yards gained on the ground, with Grams gaining 182 of those.

“I wanted to make sure that we fed Jett the ball tonight,” Jamerson said.

Grams has run for 905 yards this season and averaged 9.8 yards per carry.

“That (1,000-yard mark) is kind of a threshold for running backs,” Jamerson said.

In Jamerson’s 12 years of orchestrating an offense, he has only had one player run for 1,000 yards in his offense.