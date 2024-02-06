A humble leader of young men, Scott City athletic director and boys' basketball coach Mark Dannenmueller never kept track of his career wins or how close he was to the all-time mark.

"It means I've been coaching a long time," Dannenmueller said.

His assistant coaches, and the rest of the school, however, did.

Expecting the inevitable outcome that took place on Thursday, Jan. 30, the entire Scott City community was ready to celebrate Dannenmueller winning his 219th game and becoming the school’s winningest coach.

"This is why you get into coaching, just because of the kids," Dannenmueller said. "You want to make a positive impact in kids' lives. It's what it's all about."

After beating South Pemicsot 67-49, three of his players surprised Dannenmueller with a game ball, a gray t-shirt commemorating his 219th career win, and a cardboard sign reading “Congrats Coach D! Most wins in SC history,” with a team picture from a game at the FedEx Forum in Memphis, TN.

And for added pizzazz, the rest of the team fired confetti blasters around their coach.

"I don't like this stuff," Dannenmueller said. "It makes you a little uncomfortable but it's really cool. I'm really thankful for it, and I appreciate it. It was fun that I got to see a lot of people here tonight that I haven't seen in a little while."

While the mark means little to Dannenmueller personally, it's an achievement for the community, where time orbits in a circular motion. When Dannenmueller was a star player in his own right at Scott City until graduating in 2005, he once mentioned "Tim Lowery" as people he looked up to as a youth before he scored his 1,000th point. Now he's coaching his son, Kaden Lowery, who scored 15 points to help him reach the milestone.

The man who coached him two decades ago, Lance Amick, is now the school's superintendent. Dannenmeuller said the impact of the coaches from his playing days inspired him to get into the profession himself.

"You want to get into stuff because of people that you look up to," he said, "and I looked up to all those people."