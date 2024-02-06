Saxony Lutheran soccer falls to Poplar Bluff

The Poplar Bluff Mules boys soccer team knocked off the Saxony Lutheran Crusaders of Jackson 2-0 Tuesday at Mules Stadium.

The well-known sayings, “Good things come to those who wait,” and “Patience is a virtue,” applied to this game, in which the Mules broke a 0-0 tie with a goal from Landen Deaton with 2:20 remaining in the game.

Deaton put in his second goal of the night less than a minute later, knocking home the crossing pass assist from Caden Hambrick to seal the game.

“Patience is something we preach,” said Mules head coach Rusty Crafton. “Just be patient with the ball, and we just keep working. We’re trying to tire teams out. That’s our goal, and I think we did that towards the end. We found some gaps and we executed that really well.”

After high temperatures in the 80s for the past several weeks, tonight’s game started at 54 degrees with a brisk wind that made it feel much colder.

The home crowd, huddled up in coats and blankets, got to pay appreciation on senior night to Mules seniors Alex Bedell, Caden Hambrick and Landon Hart.

Neither team scored in the first half, although Poplar Bluff spent most of its time on the Saxony Lutheran side of the field. The Mules put four shots on goal, but none of them came close to scoring.