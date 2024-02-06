All sections
SportsSeptember 24, 2024
Saxony Lutheran Crusaders rally to defeat Oak Ridge Blue Jays in four sets
Saxony Lutheran Crusaders triumphed over Oak Ridge Blue Jays in a 3-1 volleyball match despite a three-day practice break. Coach Stephanie Brown praised her team's resilience ahead of their next game against Ste. Genevieve.
Justin Trovillion
Saxony players take the court at the start of the September 23 game between the Crusaders and Oak Ridge.
Saxony players take the court at the start of the September 23 game between the Crusaders and Oak Ridge.Photo Courtesy of Carrie Trovillion - Freelance Photographer
The Saxony Lutheran Crusaders girls volleyball team defeated the Oak Ridge Blue Jays three sets to one on Monday at Saxony Lutheran High School. Despite being a Class 1 school playing against a Class 3 school the Blue Jays made things close with scores of 25-13, 25-20, 17-25 and 25-12. Saxony came out strong in the first set and took a 6-3 lead before Oak Ridge used a timeout. After talking things over the Blue Jays made a small run but Saxony was able to stifle it to take set one. Oak Ridge kept the second set close only trailing by four most of the way before ending on the wrong side of a five-point game. Set three was when the Blue Jays struck, at one point leading 21-12 before taking the win. Unfortunately for Oak Ridge, the result fired up the Crusaders who won set four in dominating fashion. Saxony head coach Stephanie Brown said her team performed well despite not practicing for three days. “We had a three-day break where we couldn't do anything because we had a water main break here so we couldn't do anything Friday, Saturday or Sunday. We didn’t touch a ball for three days, which I don't like, but we didn't have a choice,” Brown said. “For them to come out and show resilience, especially after dropping that third set and then coming back in the fourth set strong. It showed that they have a little bit of fight in them and that they're ready to win.” The Oak Ridge offense was led by Reagan Howe and Kaelyn Decker with 12 kills each along with Kenadie Ward adding 28 assists. On defense, Kinsley Bogenpohl led the Blue Jays with 16 digs. Saxony Lutheran will host Ste. Genevieve on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. while Oak Ridge will play in the Mississippi Valley Conference Tournament on Saturday.
