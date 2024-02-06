The Saxony Lutheran Crusaders girls volleyball team defeated the Oak Ridge Blue Jays three sets to one on Monday at Saxony Lutheran High School.

Despite being a Class 1 school playing against a Class 3 school the Blue Jays made things close with scores of 25-13, 25-20, 17-25 and 25-12.

Saxony came out strong in the first set and took a 6-3 lead before Oak Ridge used a timeout. After talking things over the Blue Jays made a small run but Saxony was able to stifle it to take set one.

Oak Ridge kept the second set close only trailing by four most of the way before ending on the wrong side of a five-point game.