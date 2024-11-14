Sam Cook, SEMO football ‘excited to get after’ Western Illinois

There were a few bright spots during No. 12 Southeast Missouri State’s loss at Lindenwood this past Saturday.

Outside linebacker Sam Cook was one of them.

On a day that saw the Redhawks defense yield 375 total yards and a handful of costly explosive plays, Cook continued to prove he could be a disruptive force as a pass rusher after posting a season-high seven tackles and two sacks.

And considering that the 6-foot-4, 230-pound senior entered the day with just one multi-sack game in his college career, it was the type of performance that stands out for a player who handled a ton of adversity during the preseason.

“So proud of him,” head coach Tom Matukewicz said. “He was a guy that missed two weeks of fall camp, came back and then had a pretty nasty cut on his finger, and so it was probably three or four weeks. He didn't even play while working through all that, and it's frustrating. He wanted to play well and all that, but he didn't let that adversity affect him, and he just kept coming to work, showing up, working hard, got better and he is really rolling the last couple games. He's just been an impactful player.”

Cook said the preseason setbacks tested him mentally, but believes that he is a stronger player because of it.

“A lot of it came down to focusing on things you can control,” he said. “Sometimes things happen that you can't control, and you can't spend too much time dwelling on it. Now you’ve just got to figure out how you can move forward in the future. And that's really what I tried to do is just keep looking forward, keep trying to figure out how I can get back and what I can do to get myself back to where I want to be.”

Cook, who transferred from Western Illinois following the 2022 season, has been one of the building blocks of a SEMO defense that went from being the second-worst unit in the Ohio Valley Conference last season to the very best in 2024.