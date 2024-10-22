ST. LOUIS — It took St. Louis Blues veteran Brandon Saad entered his 14th season in the NHL just one point away from the 500 career mark.

It took him until the final game of the Blues’ season-opening homestand but he finally crossed the mark with two goals during St. Louis’ 3-2 loss against the undefeated Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday, Oct. 22, at the Enterprise Center.

“It's special, for sure,” Saad said. “It's something you kind of think about when you're one away. Obviously, you want to contribute to a win, but at the same time, that does feel good.”

Saad has 254 goals and 246 assists in his 857-game career. The 31-year-old was drafted in the second round by the Chicago Blackhawks in 2011 and helped them win the Stanley Cup in 2015.

Saad joins fellow Blues veterans Ryan Suter (682) and captain Brayden Schenn (637) in the ever-expanding 500-point club.

“He plays the game the right way, comes to the rink, and plays a solid 200-foot game every night,” Schenn said of Saad. “That's a lot of points, and it's well deserved. He's a guy that's really easy to play with. When you get a chance to play with him, he's north-south and goes to the net. It's a lot of points so it's a nice milestone for him.”

Saad reached the milestone in the first period when he scored his first goal of both the game and the season to the Blues a 1-0 lead.