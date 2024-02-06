Rustyn Underwood advances family legacy in Scott City

The name "Underwood" has been synonymous with Scott City football’s recent success since 2018.
From Gage Underwood (2018-21) to his cousin, Tyson Underwood (2020-24), to currently his brother, Rustyn Underwood (2022-25), that name has led the Rams through five 8+ win seasons and a district championship.
At 4-1 under first-year head coach Beau Beaubien, the Rams are on their way to another district-contending season, led by another Underwood. One who rushed for 340 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Rams to a 34-6 road victory over Malden on Friday, Sept. 26, in Malden, Mo.
Underwood leads the area with 971 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns five games into the 2024 season. It wasn't until he rushed for 280 yards and two touchdowns during a 22-0 season-opening road victory over East Prairie Eagles on Aug. 30, that he realized just how good he could be this season.
"I didn't expect it to go very well," Underwood said, but I've kind of showed myself that I can carry on that family legacy."
Part of the reason why Underwood has so many carries is the team's reliance on his running ability. His first carry of the game against Malden was his 100th of the season.
Underwood credited his offensive line, coached by former Scott City player, Aidan Thompson.
"I couldn't do it without my linemen and stuff like that. They made big open holes for me to run right through."
This has also been a unique year for the Underwoods as Gage Underwood joined Beaubien's staff with the primary focus of coaching his brother and other running backs.
"I feel like I have it harder than everybody else because he's harder on me and he knows he can say whatever he wants to me and not hurt my feelings," Underwood said. "But I feel like it's an advantage at the same time too."
Gage Underwood, still a student at Southeast Missouri State, was encouraged by his parents to return to his high school in a coaching capacity.
Rustyn didn't even really want me to coach at first, but my parents said that it would be good for my resume and leadership stuff," he said. "I actually really enjoy it now, because I was hesitant at first."
So far his first season coaching has been a benefit to both Underwood brothers.
"It's taught me a lot about football," Gage Underwood said. "If I could put my brain back into my high school body, I would have been probably the smartest kid out there."
