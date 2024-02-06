Rustyn Underwood advances family legacy in Scott City

The name "Underwood" has been synonymous with Scott City football’s recent success since 2018.

From Gage Underwood (2018-21) to his cousin, Tyson Underwood (2020-24), to currently his brother, Rustyn Underwood (2022-25), that name has led the Rams through five 8+ win seasons and a district championship.

At 4-1 under first-year head coach Beau Beaubien, the Rams are on their way to another district-contending season, led by another Underwood. One who rushed for 340 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Rams to a 34-6 road victory over Malden on Friday, Sept. 26, in Malden, Mo.

Underwood leads the area with 971 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns five games into the 2024 season. It wasn't until he rushed for 280 yards and two touchdowns during a 22-0 season-opening road victory over East Prairie Eagles on Aug. 30, that he realized just how good he could be this season.

"I didn't expect it to go very well," Underwood said, but I've kind of showed myself that I can carry on that family legacy."

Part of the reason why Underwood has so many carries is the team's reliance on his running ability. His first carry of the game against Malden was his 100th of the season.

Underwood credited his offensive line, coached by former Scott City player, Aidan Thompson.