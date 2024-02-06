ST. LOUIS -- Jose Lima earned his first major league win since last August and the Kansas City Royals got four RBIs from Ken Harvey in a 10-4 victory over the Cardinals on Friday night.

It was the first of six games in a 10-day span between the cross-state rivals that met in the 1985 World Series. The Royals are 2-6 the last two seasons against the Cardinals, but punished St. Louis ace Matt Morris to even the series at 11-11 overall.

Raul Ibanez went 3-for-4 with three RBIs for the Royals, who rebounded from a 16-2 loss to the Twins and have won five of six overall. Desi Relaford homered on the second pitch of the game, and Harvey and Angel Berroa also connected for Kansas City.

Royals pitchers controlled Albert Pujols, who entered with a .471 average, two homers and 10 RBIs in nine career games against Kansas City. Pujols was 0-for-5.

Lima (1-0) gave up two runs and four hits in 5 1-3 innings in his second start since his contract was purchased from Triple-A Omaha on June 15. He struck out two and walked three to beat the Cardinals for the first time in five career decisions, lowering his ERA to 7.11 against St. Louis.

Lima's last big league victory came with the Detroit Tigers on Aug. 19, 2002, against Seattle. He was released last Sept. 11 by Detroit and spent two months with the Newark Bears of the independent Atlantic League this season, going 6-1 with a 2.33 ERA before signing a minor league deal with the Royals on June 11.