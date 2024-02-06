ST. LOUIS -- Jose Lima earned his first major league win since last August and the Kansas City Royals got four RBIs from Ken Harvey in a 10-4 victory over the Cardinals on Friday night.
It was the first of six games in a 10-day span between the cross-state rivals that met in the 1985 World Series. The Royals are 2-6 the last two seasons against the Cardinals, but punished St. Louis ace Matt Morris to even the series at 11-11 overall.
Raul Ibanez went 3-for-4 with three RBIs for the Royals, who rebounded from a 16-2 loss to the Twins and have won five of six overall. Desi Relaford homered on the second pitch of the game, and Harvey and Angel Berroa also connected for Kansas City.
Royals pitchers controlled Albert Pujols, who entered with a .471 average, two homers and 10 RBIs in nine career games against Kansas City. Pujols was 0-for-5.
Lima (1-0) gave up two runs and four hits in 5 1-3 innings in his second start since his contract was purchased from Triple-A Omaha on June 15. He struck out two and walked three to beat the Cardinals for the first time in five career decisions, lowering his ERA to 7.11 against St. Louis.
Lima's last big league victory came with the Detroit Tigers on Aug. 19, 2002, against Seattle. He was released last Sept. 11 by Detroit and spent two months with the Newark Bears of the independent Atlantic League this season, going 6-1 with a 2.33 ERA before signing a minor league deal with the Royals on June 11.
Morris (7-5) beat the Royals twice last year, allowing two runs in 16 innings. But he's struggled since throwing consecutive shutouts in May, giving up 23 earned runs in 25 innings over five outings to hike his ERA from 2.26 to 3.64.
The right-hander got only two outs in his previous outing at Yankee Stadium, cut short by a rain delay of 1 hour, 27 minutes.
The Royals hit Morris hard in a four-run fifth, highlighted by Ibanez's three-run double off the left-field wall. Harvey, the next batter, added an RBI double for a 5-0 lead.
Mike Matheny had an RBI double and Bo Hart, who had two hits for the second straight game since being called up from the minors, added a run-scoring single in a three-run sixth for the Cardinals.
The Royals put the game away with two-run homers by Harvey and Berroa off Jeff Fassero in the seventh for a 9-3 lead. Edgar Renteria added an RBI single in the seventh for St. Louis, and Harvey drove in his fourth run with a single in the eighth.
Notes: After going a team-record 75 games without an error, Royals 3B Joe Randa committed his first two of the season, bobbling a grounder by Eduardo Perez in the first and bouncing a throw to first after a nice stab on a grounder by Matheny in the fourth. The errorless streak dated to Sept. 7, 2002. Randa also went 0-for-5. ... Royals 1B Mike Sweeney missed his second straight game with tightness in his upper back. ... Renteria was 2-for-5 for his NL-leading 33rd multihit game. ... Ibanez leads the Royals with 28 multihit games.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.