Roundup: Sophomore shine in Scott City's win over Chaffee

It is never an easy win against rivals.
However, Scott City sure made it seem as such after defeating Chaffee 71-35 on Monday, Feb. 10, in Scott City, Mo.
Sophomore Kaden Lowery led the Rams with 19 points. Fellow sophomore Breaden Walton scored 18 points and senior Kobe Watson added 14 points in the first half.
“Felt like we did pretty good,” Lowery said. “We started off a little rough, but once we got to about three, four minutes left in the second quarter, our defense was on fire.”
Watson led the charge in the first quarter with seven points to help the Rams stampede to a 20-8 lead. Lowery found his groove in the second quarter and put up seven points of his own to match Watson and give Scott City a 44-19 lead.
Lowery said he found his rhythm on defense, which translated into offensive opportunities for both him and the rest of the Rams.
The Red Devils didn’t have a player score in double digits throughout the game. Their leading scorer, sophomore point guard Nolan Fowler, was held to eight points. Devin Best led Chaffee with nine points all from the three-point line.
“We all just locked everybody up,” Lowery said. “Their best player didn't score much against us.”
Both Walton and Lowery scored 10 points in the second half to keep the pace for Scott City. The court was filled with impactful sophomores but Scott City’s trio of Walton, Lowery, and Max Snider, who had a big game in the Scott-Miss Tournament final last weekend, have been the backbone of a Rams season that is shaping up to be more successful than last year’s breakout campaign.
“We always got to step up as sophomores,” Lowery said.
The Rams were 11-of-13 from the free throw line while the Devils shot 8-of-16, half of which came from Fowler from the fourth quarter.
The Rams (19-3) will host Malden on Tuesday, Feb. 11.
Girls: Oak Ridge 58, Scott City 33
Rested and ready, the Oak Ridge girls' basketball team rebounded from a rough showing at the Scott-Miss Tournament at the end of last month to defeat Scott City 58-33 at home on Monday.
Madyson Ruehling led the Blue Jays with 18 points and eight rebounds. Reagan Howe scored 14 points with seven rebounds and Kaelyn Deckerd added 12 points.
Oak Ridge improved to 11-9 on the season and will travel to Woodland on Thursday. Scott City dropped to 3-14 and will travel to Bloomfield on Tuesday.
Girls: St. Vincent 93, Herculaneum 17
The St. Vincent girls' basketball team continued their winning ways with a dominating 93-17 win over Herculaneum on Monday.
The Lady Indians won their conference regular season championship with a flawless record against such opponents. Allie Patrick led the Lady Indians with 25 points to reach the 1,000-point career milestone.
Kate Rubel scored 18 points, Haley Emmendorfer added 16, Brie Rubel chipped in 12 points, and Mallory Patrick put up 10 points to round out the double-digit scorers for St. Vincent.
St. Vincent shot 35-of-74 from the field, including 13-of-36 from the three-point line, and made 10-of-13 free throws.
St. Vincent (19-2) will host Woodland on Wednesday, Feb. 12, for the final home game of the season.
Perryville hoops swept
Both the Perryville boys and girls basketball teams fell on Monday. The boys dropped a home conference game against Festus 76-46, dropping back to .500 at 10-10 on the season.
The Perryville girls' basketball team fell on the road to Windsor 52-49. The Lady Pirates were led in scoring by Aby Amberger, who scored 14 points, and Zoe Hoehn, who added 13 points.
The Lady Pirates (8-12) return to home court on Wednesday to take on Hillsboro.
