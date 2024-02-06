All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
SportsFebruary 11, 2025

Roundup: Sophomore shine in Scott City's win over Chaffee

Scott City sophomores shine in a commanding 71-35 victory over Chaffee, led by Kaden Lowery's 19 points. Meanwhile, St. Vincent girls dominate Herculaneum 93-17, with Allie Patrick hitting 1,000 career points.

Anthony Capobianco avatar
Anthony Capobianco
Scott City's Kaden Lowery shoots a three-pointer against Chaffee on Monday, Feb. 10, in Scott City, Mo.
Scott City's Kaden Lowery shoots a three-pointer against Chaffee on Monday, Feb. 10, in Scott City, Mo.Anthony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
Scott City's AJ Hayden prepares to pass the ball against Chaffee on Monday, Feb. 10, in Scott City, Mo.
Scott City's AJ Hayden prepares to pass the ball against Chaffee on Monday, Feb. 10, in Scott City, Mo.Anthony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
Chaffee's Nolan Fowler leaps in an attempt to rebound the ball against Scott City on Monday, Feb. 10, in Scott City, Mo.
Chaffee's Nolan Fowler leaps in an attempt to rebound the ball against Scott City on Monday, Feb. 10, in Scott City, Mo.Anthony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
Chaffee's Grant Johnson guards Scott City's Jaylen Rulo on Monday, Feb. 10, in Scott City, Mo.
Chaffee's Grant Johnson guards Scott City's Jaylen Rulo on Monday, Feb. 10, in Scott City, Mo.Anthony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
Scott City's Kobe Watson puts up a shot against Chaffee on Monday, Feb. 10, in Scott City, Mo.
Scott City's Kobe Watson puts up a shot against Chaffee on Monday, Feb. 10, in Scott City, Mo.Anthony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
Chaffee's Nolan Fowler drives to the basket while Scott City's Jackson Gloth, left, and Kaden Lowery, right, defends on Monday, Feb. 10, in Scott City, Mo.
Chaffee's Nolan Fowler drives to the basket while Scott City's Jackson Gloth, left, and Kaden Lowery, right, defends on Monday, Feb. 10, in Scott City, Mo.Anthony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
Chaffee's Rolen Reischman prepares to pass the ball as Scott City's Jaylen Rulo defends on Monday, Feb. 10, in Scott City, Mo.
Chaffee's Rolen Reischman prepares to pass the ball as Scott City's Jaylen Rulo defends on Monday, Feb. 10, in Scott City, Mo.Anthony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
Scott City's Breaden Walton drives to the basket against Chaffee on Monday, Feb. 10, in Scott City, Mo.
Scott City's Breaden Walton drives to the basket against Chaffee on Monday, Feb. 10, in Scott City, Mo.Anthony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
Scott City's Kaden Lowery shoots a free throw against Chaffee on Monday, Feb. 10, in Scott City, Mo.
Scott City's Kaden Lowery shoots a free throw against Chaffee on Monday, Feb. 10, in Scott City, Mo.Anthony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com

It is never an easy win against rivals.

However, Scott City sure made it seem as such after defeating Chaffee 71-35 on Monday, Feb. 10, in Scott City, Mo.

Sophomore Kaden Lowery led the Rams with 19 points. Fellow sophomore Breaden Walton scored 18 points and senior Kobe Watson added 14 points in the first half.

“Felt like we did pretty good,” Lowery said. “We started off a little rough, but once we got to about three, four minutes left in the second quarter, our defense was on fire.”

Watson led the charge in the first quarter with seven points to help the Rams stampede to a 20-8 lead. Lowery found his groove in the second quarter and put up seven points of his own to match Watson and give Scott City a 44-19 lead.

Lowery said he found his rhythm on defense, which translated into offensive opportunities for both him and the rest of the Rams.

The Red Devils didn’t have a player score in double digits throughout the game. Their leading scorer, sophomore point guard Nolan Fowler, was held to eight points. Devin Best led Chaffee with nine points all from the three-point line.

“We all just locked everybody up,” Lowery said. “Their best player didn't score much against us.”

Both Walton and Lowery scored 10 points in the second half to keep the pace for Scott City. The court was filled with impactful sophomores but Scott City’s trio of Walton, Lowery, and Max Snider, who had a big game in the Scott-Miss Tournament final last weekend, have been the backbone of a Rams season that is shaping up to be more successful than last year’s breakout campaign.

“We always got to step up as sophomores,” Lowery said.

The Rams were 11-of-13 from the free throw line while the Devils shot 8-of-16, half of which came from Fowler from the fourth quarter.

The Rams (19-3) will host Malden on Tuesday, Feb. 11.

Girls: Oak Ridge 58, Scott City 33

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Rested and ready, the Oak Ridge girls' basketball team rebounded from a rough showing at the Scott-Miss Tournament at the end of last month to defeat Scott City 58-33 at home on Monday.

Madyson Ruehling led the Blue Jays with 18 points and eight rebounds. Reagan Howe scored 14 points with seven rebounds and Kaelyn Deckerd added 12 points.

Oak Ridge improved to 11-9 on the season and will travel to Woodland on Thursday. Scott City dropped to 3-14 and will travel to Bloomfield on Tuesday.

Girls: St. Vincent 93, Herculaneum 17

The St. Vincent girls' basketball team continued their winning ways with a dominating 93-17 win over Herculaneum on Monday.

The Lady Indians won their conference regular season championship with a flawless record against such opponents. Allie Patrick led the Lady Indians with 25 points to reach the 1,000-point career milestone.

Kate Rubel scored 18 points, Haley Emmendorfer added 16, Brie Rubel chipped in 12 points, and Mallory Patrick put up 10 points to round out the double-digit scorers for St. Vincent.

St. Vincent shot 35-of-74 from the field, including 13-of-36 from the three-point line, and made 10-of-13 free throws.

St. Vincent (19-2) will host Woodland on Wednesday, Feb. 12, for the final home game of the season.

Perryville hoops swept

Both the Perryville boys and girls basketball teams fell on Monday. The boys dropped a home conference game against Festus 76-46, dropping back to .500 at 10-10 on the season.

The Perryville girls' basketball team fell on the road to Windsor 52-49. The Lady Pirates were led in scoring by Aby Amberger, who scored 14 points, and Zoe Hoehn, who added 13 points.

The Lady Pirates (8-12) return to home court on Wednesday to take on Hillsboro.

Advertisement
Related
SportsFeb. 11
Berry and Nanney catch fire, Delta GBB blows past Chaffee 73...
SportsFeb. 11
Jackson girls rally past Principia with second-half surge
SportsFeb. 10
Eagles deny the Chiefs a Super Bowl three-peat with dominant...
SportsFeb. 10
Denied: Chiefs falter in quest for three-peat, fall to Eagle...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Notre Dame riding its defense, effort to recent success
SportsFeb. 10
Notre Dame riding its defense, effort to recent success
Chiefs aim to make history in city where they won their first Super Bowl. Eagles stand in the way
SportsFeb. 9
Chiefs aim to make history in city where they won their first Super Bowl. Eagles stand in the way
Redhawks MBB prevails in feisty road game, stuns USI late
SportsFeb. 9
Redhawks MBB prevails in feisty road game, stuns USI late
Blues win Winter Classic rematch over Blackhawks in 10-round shootout 
SportsFeb. 9
Blues win Winter Classic rematch over Blackhawks in 10-round shootout 
Despite recent Ls, Woodland hoops moving forward
SportsFeb. 9
Despite recent Ls, Woodland hoops moving forward
Losing streak reaches 11 as McCully’s 30 not enough for Redhawks against USI
SportsFeb. 9
Losing streak reaches 11 as McCully’s 30 not enough for Redhawks against USI
Cape Central can’t keep up with Principia’s hot shooting, falls 75-42 in 6th Man Shootout
SportsFeb. 9
Cape Central can’t keep up with Principia’s hot shooting, falls 75-42 in 6th Man Shootout
Confluence Prep Academy sneaks past Woodland 66-64 in 6th Man Shootout
SportsFeb. 9
Confluence Prep Academy sneaks past Woodland 66-64 in 6th Man Shootout
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy