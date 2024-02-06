Roundup: Sophomore shine in Scott City's win over Chaffee

It is never an easy win against rivals.

However, Scott City sure made it seem as such after defeating Chaffee 71-35 on Monday, Feb. 10, in Scott City, Mo.

Sophomore Kaden Lowery led the Rams with 19 points. Fellow sophomore Breaden Walton scored 18 points and senior Kobe Watson added 14 points in the first half.

“Felt like we did pretty good,” Lowery said. “We started off a little rough, but once we got to about three, four minutes left in the second quarter, our defense was on fire.”

Watson led the charge in the first quarter with seven points to help the Rams stampede to a 20-8 lead. Lowery found his groove in the second quarter and put up seven points of his own to match Watson and give Scott City a 44-19 lead.

Lowery said he found his rhythm on defense, which translated into offensive opportunities for both him and the rest of the Rams.

The Red Devils didn’t have a player score in double digits throughout the game. Their leading scorer, sophomore point guard Nolan Fowler, was held to eight points. Devin Best led Chaffee with nine points all from the three-point line.

“We all just locked everybody up,” Lowery said. “Their best player didn't score much against us.”

Both Walton and Lowery scored 10 points in the second half to keep the pace for Scott City. The court was filled with impactful sophomores but Scott City’s trio of Walton, Lowery, and Max Snider, who had a big game in the Scott-Miss Tournament final last weekend, have been the backbone of a Rams season that is shaping up to be more successful than last year’s breakout campaign.

“We always got to step up as sophomores,” Lowery said.

The Rams were 11-of-13 from the free throw line while the Devils shot 8-of-16, half of which came from Fowler from the fourth quarter.

The Rams (19-3) will host Malden on Tuesday, Feb. 11.

Girls: Oak Ridge 58, Scott City 33