Scott City volleyball swept Clarkton in straight sets (25-17, 25-22, 25-20) on Wednesday, Oct. 9, in Scott City, to improve to 15-9-2 on the season.

Lilyan Landis led the Rams with 13 kills, followed by nine from Makenna Gentry and seven from Maggie Jones. Layla Estes led the Rams with 21 digs, and Ramsey Spinks dished out a team-high 36 assists with 11 digs.

During the match, the Rams recognized Spinks for being the first in Scott City history to cross the 2,000-assist career benchmark. The senior setter set the mark during the Perryville Tournament on Saturday, where the Rams went on to win first place in the silver division.

The Rams have won four of their last five matches and will host Woodland on Thursday.

Chaffee softball bounces back

The Chaffee softball team snapped a three-game losing streak with three straight shutout wins over Fredericktown on Wednesday and Farmington and Cape Central on Tuesday.

Carlyanne Cossou pitched back-to-back complete game shutouts during the past two days. Cossou went seven innings with one hit allowed and seven strikeouts against Fredericktown and threw a five-inning gem with six strikeouts with one hit allowed against Farmington.

Reese Van Pelt broke the school's career RBI record previously set by Sydney Walker when she drove in her 114th run. She had a total of four RBIs during the doubleheader, split evenly between a 12-0 win over Cape Central and a 10-0 win over Farmington.

Van Pelt gave up only one run on the circle and struck out nine batters against Cape Central. At the plate, she went 2-for-3 against the Tigers with two doubles and two RBIs. Jersie Lynn also went 2-for-3 with a team-high three RBIs for the Red Devils.

Jocelyn Hanlon led the Red Devils at the plate with a 3-for-3 night while Millie Carroll drove in three runs on a 2-for-2 performance at the plate.