Scott City volleyball swept Clarkton in straight sets (25-17, 25-22, 25-20) on Wednesday, Oct. 9, in Scott City, to improve to 15-9-2 on the season.
Lilyan Landis led the Rams with 13 kills, followed by nine from Makenna Gentry and seven from Maggie Jones. Layla Estes led the Rams with 21 digs, and Ramsey Spinks dished out a team-high 36 assists with 11 digs.
During the match, the Rams recognized Spinks for being the first in Scott City history to cross the 2,000-assist career benchmark. The senior setter set the mark during the Perryville Tournament on Saturday, where the Rams went on to win first place in the silver division.
The Rams have won four of their last five matches and will host Woodland on Thursday.
The Chaffee softball team snapped a three-game losing streak with three straight shutout wins over Fredericktown on Wednesday and Farmington and Cape Central on Tuesday.
Carlyanne Cossou pitched back-to-back complete game shutouts during the past two days. Cossou went seven innings with one hit allowed and seven strikeouts against Fredericktown and threw a five-inning gem with six strikeouts with one hit allowed against Farmington.
Reese Van Pelt broke the school's career RBI record previously set by Sydney Walker when she drove in her 114th run. She had a total of four RBIs during the doubleheader, split evenly between a 12-0 win over Cape Central and a 10-0 win over Farmington.
Van Pelt gave up only one run on the circle and struck out nine batters against Cape Central. At the plate, she went 2-for-3 against the Tigers with two doubles and two RBIs. Jersie Lynn also went 2-for-3 with a team-high three RBIs for the Red Devils.
Jocelyn Hanlon led the Red Devils at the plate with a 3-for-3 night while Millie Carroll drove in three runs on a 2-for-2 performance at the plate.
The Red Devils have secured their second straight 20-win season and will travel to Perryville on Oct. 14 before the start of the Class 2 District 1 Tournament.
Volleyball: Perryville defeated Northwest in four sets behind Ellie Gerler's 12 kills, Jewel Riney's 19 digs, and Paige Berkbigler's 19 assists. After going 10 matches without a win and breaking that streak with a win over North County on Oct. 2, the Pirates have won four of their last six matches to improve to 9-12-1 with a chance to match the previous season's win total.
Softball: Saxony Lutheran defeated Cape Central 6-1 on Wednesday to improve to 12-5 on the season, which matches their previous year's win total. The Crusaders were led by Shyanne Weibrecht, who went 3-for-4 with a double and four RBIs.
Softball: Notre Dame defeated Perryville 20-1 on Wednesday to improve to 17-8 on the season. The Bulldogs were led by Kynna Johnson, who went 3-for-5 with a double and four RBIs. Lauren Estes went 4-for-4 with a pair of doubles.
Golf: The Notre Dame golf team won their final regular season match on Tuesday with a team score of 162. Jackson finished second with a 163, Ste. Genevieve was third with 184, and Cape Central was fourth. Grayson Mauer finished ahead of the pack with a score of 36, and Eliza Barnette finished third with a score of 39. Notre Dame travels to Ste. Genevieve for the Class 2 District 1 Tournament on Oct. 14.
Tennis: Jackson defeated Saxony Lutheran 5-4 to close out the regular season with a 16-3-1 record. Both teams split the singles matches evenly but the Indians won two of the three doubles matches to secure the win. Next for Jackson is the Class 3 District 1 individual tournament at Kirkwood Park. The first two rounds begin at 1 p.m., on Thursday, Oct. 10, and the semifinals, consolation, and final rounds take place on Friday, Oct. 11. Saxony Lutheran defeated Festus 6-3 on Wednesday to conclude the regular season with a 13-3 record. The Crusaders will host the Class 1 District 1 individual tournament, starting at 9 a.m., on Thursday, Oct 10.
Soccer: Eagle Ridge defeated Christian Academy 8-1 in the first round of the Metro Athletic Conference Tournament on Tuesday. Caleb Margrabe scored five goals, followed by two goals each from Cody Stengler and Cohen Thompson. Goalkeeper Zachary Mellies had two saves during the win. The Eagles will host the semifinals on Saturday in Cape Girardeau.
Volleyball: Eagle Ridge fell to St. Paul Lutheran in four sets (7-25, 25-16, 21-25, 22-25) on Tuesday. Kaylee Mason led the Eagles with eight kills and four aces. Eagle Ridge (11-2) will take on Christian Academy in the first round of the Metro Athletic Conference Tournament this Friday in Saint Louis.
Softball: Jackson started its final three-game homestand of the season with a 22-12 win over North County. Maddie Stelling and Bella Rose each drove in four runs to lead the Indians. Stelling, Ashlyn Dawes, Jaylie Walther, and Kimmora Carothers each hit a home run for Jackson.
Softball: Perryville fell to Windsor 12-2 on the road. Caroline Gremaud and Lillian Cowell each went 2-for-3 with an RBI to lead the Pirates.
