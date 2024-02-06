ROUNDUP: Scott City VB wins fourth straight match 

The Scott City volleyball team secured a four-set victory against New Madrid County Central (21-25, 25-15, 25-16, 25-16) on Tuesday, Oct. 15, in Scott City.

The Rams have won six of their last seven matches, extending their current winning streak to four games, and improving their season record to 17-9-3.

The match began with a setback for Scott City as they lost the first set 21-25. However, the team demonstrated resilience by bouncing back to win the next three sets. The Rams dominated the second set with a 25-15 win and maintained their momentum with consecutive 25-16 victories in the third and fourth sets.