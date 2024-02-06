Roundup: Scott City VB celebrates seniors with win over Oran

The Scott City volleyball team picked a great time to honor their seniors as the Rams swept Oran in straight sets (25-19, 25-8, 25-17) on Tuesday, Sept. 24 at Scott City High School.

This is a special group of seniors for Rams coach Cindy Henry, who has been around throughout her tenure and helped bring home Scott City's first district championship since 2011.

"I consider these seniors my babies," Henry said. "They've been here with me since they were freshmen. They're the core group. They just understand a little bit of everything, the grit, and tenacity that it takes to build a program, and they've been here through it all."

All five seniors played a role in the Rams' success against the Eagles. Lilyan Landis led with 14 kills, followed by nine from Makenna Gentry, who also had 13 digs and a pair of aces. Ramsey Spinks set the Rams up with 26 assists, while also having 10 digs and 2 aces. Maggie Jones also had 15 digs, while Journey Black had 13 of her own.

Scott City's underclassmen have also played a huge role in the victory. Junior Addisyn Hilleman was right besides Landis with 13 kills of her own and also had eight aces. Sophomore Layla Estes led the Rams with 27 digs, as she had constantly throughout the season.

"[Layla Estes] is a critical part," Henry said. "Layla mainly leads our defense."

The Rams went 2-1-2 in the Dig for Life Tournament at the Show Me Center, during a time when Henry was still in the process of finding the right chemistry and rotation for her team. She said freshman Skylar Watson's return from injury helped with that.