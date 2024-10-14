Saxony Lutheran defeated Kennett in straight sets to improve to 15-13-1 on the season.
The Crusaders are 7-5 since the start of the SEMO Conference Tournament.
"I feel like the girls are really coming along and starting to come together when we need to right at the end of the season," Saxony Lutheran head coach Stephanie Brown said. "We had a tough Jackson Tournament and got some big wins. We beat Lindbergh, we beat Valle Catholic, we lost to Nerinx Hall in three but we were right there for all of those matches. I was super proud of the girls in the way they performed over the weekend, and we were able to build on that, take some of that momentum to bring it into this game here."
Kennett dropped to 15-13-1 on the season and had a similar run entering Monday. The Indians were 5-2 since the start of the SEMO Conference.
Kennett will host Sikeston on senior night Tuesday, while Saxony Lutheran travels to Poplar Bluff.
Tennis: The Jackson Indians fell to Cor Jesu Academy 6-3 on Monday, ending their season with a 16-4-1 record. Ellie Osborne and Melanie Nugent won their singles matches against the Chargers. Ella Montgomery and Osborne won their doubles match.
Softball: Cape Central fell to St. Pius X 8-6 on Monday despite leading by six runs at one point. St. Pius X won the game on a five-run seventh rally. Bella Pattengill, Taraji Riley, Morgan Patrick, Haley Wolfe, and Jaymyia Ivory each collected one hit for Cape Central. Alex Burgos, Riley, and Ivory each drove in one run for Central Tigers.
Softball: Chaffee closed out the regular season on the road with a dominating 21-1 win over Perryville. Bailey Robertson drove in four runs on four hits including a RBI triple to lead the Red Devils. Carlyanne Cossou gave up two hits and one run (zero earned) over five innings, striking out five and walking none. Caroline Gremaud and Lillian Cowell each collected one hit for Perryville.
Softball: Miley Conklin drove in five runs on three hits to lead Jackson past Kelly 14-6 on Monday. Conklin hit a three-run home run and two RBI doubles. Kelly collected 12 hits in the game, led by Gwen Essner, who went 3-for-4.
Soccer: Eagle Ridge (6-4) took third place in the Metro Athletic Conference Tournament after a 3-0 win over Westwood Baptist on Saturday. Caleb Margrabe, Noah Janssens, and Micah Stengler each scored a goal for the Eagles. Margrabe and Cohen Thompson were named to the All-Conference team. The Eagles will compete at the MCSAA state tournament in Joplin.
Volleyball: Eagle Ridge (13-3) took second place in the Metro Athletic Conference Tournament after falling to Liberty Christian Academy in four sets in the championship game on Saturday. Kaylee Mason and Ryleigh Vance were named to First Team All-Conference. The Eagles will host Kelly on Thursday.
