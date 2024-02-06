Roundup: Saxony Lutheran clips Kelly, St. Vincent sweeps

Owen Buchheit scored 19 points to lead the Saxony Lutheran Crusaders to a 67-60 road win over the Kelly Hawks on Tuesday, Jan. 28, in Benton, Mo.

Nine of Buchheit's 19 points came in the first quarter, leading the Crusaders to a 21-12 lead that they held on to for the rest of the game. Jackson Wilson scored 14 points, while Austin Hunt added 12 points for Saxony Lutheran.

The Hawks were led by seniors Skyler Still, who scored 19 points, and Ross Peters, who added 16 points. Grady Hall also chipped in 12 points for Kelly.

It was the first time Saxony Lutheran (6-11) won two games in a row since the Valle Catholic Tournament. The Crusaders' six-game road trip continues at Doniphan on Friday, Jan. 31.

Kelly (2-16) has struggled all season. The Hawks will host St. Vincent on Thursday, Jan. 30, for a final tuneup before defending their title at the Scott-Miss Tournament.

St. Vincent's Colden Prost leaps for a shot close to the basket against Ste. Genevieve on Tuesday, Jan. 28, in Perryville, Mo. Rylan Froggatt ~ Special to Semoball

St. Vincent boys 76, Ste. Genevieve 63