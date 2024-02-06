All sections
SportsJanuary 29, 2025

Roundup: Saxony Lutheran clips Kelly, St. Vincent sweeps

Saxony Lutheran edges Kelly 67-60 with Buchheit's 19 points, extending their winning streak. St. Vincent boys break skid, defeating Ste. Genevieve 76-63, while St. Vincent girls dominate Jefferson 78-37.

Anthony Capobianco
Owen Buchheit of Saxony Lutheran leaps for the basket against Kelly on Tuesday, January 28, at Kelly High School.Jacob Blassingame ~ Special to the Southeast Missourian
Owen Buchheit of Saxony Lutheran leaps for the basket against Kelly on Tuesday, January 28, at Kelly High School.Jacob Blassingame ~ Special to the Southeast Missourian
Ross Peters of Kelly takes a free throw as Saxony Lutheran defenders rush in for the basket on Tuesday, January 28, at Kelly High School.Jacob Blassingame ~ Special to the Southeast Missourian
Ross Peters of Kelly takes a free throw as Saxony Lutheran defenders rush in for the basket on Tuesday, January 28, at Kelly High School.Jacob Blassingame ~ Special to the Southeast Missourian
Hunter Kirk of Kelly drains a 3 on against Saxony Lutheran on Tuesday, January 28, at Kelly High School.
Hunter Kirk of Kelly drains a 3 on against Saxony Lutheran on Tuesday, January 28, at Kelly High School.Jacob Blassingame ~ Special to the Southeast Missourian
Kelly's Grady Hall, makes his way up court against Saxony Lutheran on Tuesday, January 28, at Kelly High School.Jacob Blassingame ~ Special to the Southeast Missourian
Kelly's Grady Hall, makes his way up court against Saxony Lutheran on Tuesday, January 28, at Kelly High School.Jacob Blassingame ~ Special to the Southeast Missourian
Saxony Lutheran's Nashaun Davis goes up for the net against Kelly on Tuesday, January 28, at Kelly High School.Jacob Blassingame ~ Special to the Southeast Missourian
Saxony Lutheran's Nashaun Davis goes up for the net against Kelly on Tuesday, January 28, at Kelly High School.Jacob Blassingame ~ Special to the Southeast Missourian
Saxony Lutheran's Jackson Wilson drains a 3-pointer against Kelly on Tuesday, January 28, at Kelly High School.Jacob Blassingame ~ Special to the Southeast Missourian
Saxony Lutheran's Jackson Wilson drains a 3-pointer against Kelly on Tuesday, January 28, at Kelly High School.Jacob Blassingame ~ Special to the Southeast Missourian
Saxony Lutheran's Austin Hunt prepares to shoot a free-throw against Kelly on Tuesday, January 28, at Kelly High School.Jacob Blassingame ~ Special to the Southeast Missourian
Saxony Lutheran's Austin Hunt prepares to shoot a free-throw against Kelly on Tuesday, January 28, at Kelly High School.Jacob Blassingame ~ Special to the Southeast Missourian
Saxony Lutheran's Brayden Zoellner looks for an open teammate against Kelly on Tuesday, January 28, at Kelly High School.Jacob Blassingame ~ Special to the Southeast Missourian
Saxony Lutheran's Brayden Zoellner looks for an open teammate against Kelly on Tuesday, January 28, at Kelly High School.Jacob Blassingame ~ Special to the Southeast Missourian
Saxony Lutheran's Nashaun Davis looks to pass the ball against Kelly on Tuesday, January 28, at Kelly High School.Jacob Blassingame ~ Special to the Southeast Missourian
Saxony Lutheran's Nashaun Davis looks to pass the ball against Kelly on Tuesday, January 28, at Kelly High School.Jacob Blassingame ~ Special to the Southeast Missourian

Owen Buchheit scored 19 points to lead the Saxony Lutheran Crusaders to a 67-60 road win over the Kelly Hawks on Tuesday, Jan. 28, in Benton, Mo.

Nine of Buchheit's 19 points came in the first quarter, leading the Crusaders to a 21-12 lead that they held on to for the rest of the game. Jackson Wilson scored 14 points, while Austin Hunt added 12 points for Saxony Lutheran.

The Hawks were led by seniors Skyler Still, who scored 19 points, and Ross Peters, who added 16 points. Grady Hall also chipped in 12 points for Kelly.

It was the first time Saxony Lutheran (6-11) won two games in a row since the Valle Catholic Tournament. The Crusaders' six-game road trip continues at Doniphan on Friday, Jan. 31.

Kelly (2-16) has struggled all season. The Hawks will host St. Vincent on Thursday, Jan. 30, for a final tuneup before defending their title at the Scott-Miss Tournament.

St. Vincent's Colden Prost leaps for a shot close to the basket against Ste. Genevieve on Tuesday, Jan. 28, in Perryville, Mo. Rylan Froggatt ~ Special to Semoball
St. Vincent's Colden Prost leaps for a shot close to the basket against Ste. Genevieve on Tuesday, Jan. 28, in Perryville, Mo. Rylan Froggatt ~ Special to Semoball

St. Vincent boys 76, Ste. Genevieve 63

Max Wheeler scored 25 points to lead St. Vincent past Ste. Genevieve and break a two-game skid at home on Tuesday in Perryville, Mo.

Parker Ellis scored 19 points and Case Huber added 13 points for the Indians.

Wheeler's eight points in the second quarter helped the Indians go from a 14-13 first-quarter deficit to a 31-28 halftime lead. Entering the fourth quarter with a slight 49-44 lead, Huber's 10 points sparked a 27-point fourth-quarter outburst to secure the win over the Dragons.

The Indians (5-8) travel to Kelly on Thursday as a final tuneup before the annual Mayors Cup against Perryville.

St. Vincent girls 78, Jefferson 37

Allie Patrick scored 25 points to lead the St. Vincent Indians to a blowout 78-37 road win against Jefferson on Tuesday.

Patrick made 7-of-12 shots from the three-point line and led the Indians with seven rebounds. Kate Rubel scored 20 points on 9-of-14 shooting and Brie Rubel added 11 points with 10 assists for a double-double.

St. Vincent (15-2) will host Woodland on Wednesday as a final tuneup before the annual Mayors Cup against Perryville.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

