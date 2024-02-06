Roundup: Saxony falls in Chester tourney, Oak Ridge advances in BCS

Na’Shaun Davis scored 21 points but it wasn't enough as Saxony Lutheran fell to New Athens 75-47 in the Chester tournament on Monday, Jan. 13, in Chester, Ill.

The Crusaders held a 10-7 lead early on only to have New Athens rally back and take an 11-10 lead after consecutive field goals by the Yellowjackets.

Saxony trailed 14-13 after the opening quarter and maintained a 27-24 advantage late in the second quarter before the Yellowjackets closed the half on a 9-2 run to build a seven-point edge (36-29) after the conclusion of two quarters. The largest lead Saxony held in the second quarter was only three, at 27-24.

“The last two-and-a-half minutes of the second quarter I felt like we lost some defensive intensity, and two times we just didn’t match up (defensively),” Saxony Lutheran head coach Darrin Scott said. “We scored and didn’t match up, and I felt like that was key. They went on a 7-0 run and we didn’t handle that very well. We talked about being better in that situation.”

A manageable halftime deficit of 36-29 turned into a rather insurmountable one at 57-43 for the Crusaders entering the final quarter.

“In the second half I think we competed hard, we just didn’t do what we needed to do,” Scott said.

Davis led Saxony with 21 points. He scored 12 of the Crusaders’ 16 points in the second quarter but was limited to just four points after halftime. Owen Buchheit contributed 15 points for the Crusaders while Bryce Gaebler and Austin Hunt both had six points.

“I feel like we’re doing a lot of things better, we’ve just got to be more consistent,” Scott said.