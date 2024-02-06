Roundup: Saxony falls in Chester tourney, Oak Ridge advances in BCS

Na’Shaun Davis scored 21 points but it wasn't enough as Saxony Lutheran fell to New Athens 75-47 in the Chester tournament on Monday, Jan. 13, in Chester, Ill.
The Crusaders held a 10-7 lead early on only to have New Athens rally back and take an 11-10 lead after consecutive field goals by the Yellowjackets.
Saxony trailed 14-13 after the opening quarter and maintained a 27-24 advantage late in the second quarter before the Yellowjackets closed the half on a 9-2 run to build a seven-point edge (36-29) after the conclusion of two quarters. The largest lead Saxony held in the second quarter was only three, at 27-24.
“The last two-and-a-half minutes of the second quarter I felt like we lost some defensive intensity, and two times we just didn’t match up (defensively),” Saxony Lutheran head coach Darrin Scott said. “We scored and didn’t match up, and I felt like that was key. They went on a 7-0 run and we didn’t handle that very well. We talked about being better in that situation.”
A manageable halftime deficit of 36-29 turned into a rather insurmountable one at 57-43 for the Crusaders entering the final quarter.
“In the second half I think we competed hard, we just didn’t do what we needed to do,” Scott said.
Davis led Saxony with 21 points. He scored 12 of the Crusaders’ 16 points in the second quarter but was limited to just four points after halftime. Owen Buchheit contributed 15 points for the Crusaders while Bryce Gaebler and Austin Hunt both had six points.
“I feel like we’re doing a lot of things better, we’ve just got to be more consistent,” Scott said.
The Oak Ridge girls' basketball team defeated Puxico 55-36 in the first round of the BCS Conference Tournament on Monday, Jan. 13, at Oak Ridge High School in Oak Ridge, Mo.
Madyson Ruehling led the Blue Jays with 16 points and 15 rebounds while both Reagan Howe and Jayleigh Price each had nine points and eight rebounds.
The Blue Jays improved to 5-6 on the season advanced to the tournament semifinals on Tuesday at Woodland High School in Marble Hill. The winner between Oak Ridge and Meadow Heights will take on the winner between Woodland and Bloomfield for the conference title.
The Perryville Lady Pirates went on the road and defeated the Herculaneum Blackcats 52-35 on Monday.
The Lady Pirates had a balanced scoring attack led by Aby Amberger, who scored 18 points. Janie Porter scored 14 points, Zoe Hoehn added 10 points and Madeleine Gremaud chipped in eight points.
Perryville returns home on Tuesday to host Grandview.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.