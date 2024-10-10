Roundup: Jackson, Notre Dame softball; Scott City volleyball

The Jackson softball team closed its regular season home schedule by winning their 14th consecutive game with a 9-6 victory over Seckman on Thursday.

Ashlyn Dawes pitched the complete game with seven strikeouts and four earned runs on 10 hits. Kimmora Carothers, Rilee Monighan, Miley Conklin and Josey Sauerbrunn knocked in RBIs for the Indians. Carothers also hit her 14th home run of the season and 25th of her career to add to her program records.

Jackson has two more road games before defending its 2023 Class 5 District 1 title in the 2024 tournament at Lindbergh High School.