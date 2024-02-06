All sections
SportsFebruary 28, 2025

Roundup: Delta to meet Oak Ridge for C1D1 title

Delta and Oak Ridge set for a district title showdown on March 1 after both teams secured semifinal victories. Delta aims for its sixth consecutive title, while Perryville teams face challenges ahead.

Anthony Capobianco
Delta’s Jade Berry handles the ball during a game against Naylor in the Class 1 District 1 Tournament on Thursday, Feb. 27, at Scott County Central High School in Sikeston, Mo. 
Delta’s Jade Berry handles the ball during a game against Naylor in the Class 1 District 1 Tournament on Thursday, Feb. 27, at Scott County Central High School in Sikeston, Mo. Rylan Froggatt ~ Special to the Southeast Missourian
Oak Ridge’s Reagan Howe guards a Scott County Central player in the Class 1 District 1 Tournament on Thursday, Feb. 27, at Scott County Central High School in Sikeston, Mo. 
Oak Ridge’s Reagan Howe guards a Scott County Central player in the Class 1 District 1 Tournament on Thursday, Feb. 27, at Scott County Central High School in Sikeston, Mo. Rylan Froggatt ~ Special to the Southeast Missourian
Naylor’s Jasa Gillean dribbles the ball against Oak Ridge in the Class 1 District 1 Tournament on Thursday, Feb. 27, at Scott County Central High School in Sikeston, Mo.
Naylor’s Jasa Gillean dribbles the ball against Oak Ridge in the Class 1 District 1 Tournament on Thursday, Feb. 27, at Scott County Central High School in Sikeston, Mo.Rylan Froggatt ~ Special to the Southeast Missourian
Perryville junior Aiden Wendel looks for an open teammate while trying to drive around Ste. Genevieve freshman Dominic Johnson in the first quarter during boys' basketball action Thursday at SGHS's Johnson Gymnasium in Ste. Genevieve.
Perryville junior Aiden Wendel looks for an open teammate while trying to drive around Ste. Genevieve freshman Dominic Johnson in the first quarter during boys' basketball action Thursday at SGHS's Johnson Gymnasium in Ste. Genevieve. Michael Boyd Jr. ~ Ste. Genevieve Herald
Scott County Central’s Camarie Perdue shoots a free throw against Oak Ridge in the Class 1 District 1 Tournament on Thursday, Feb. 27, at Scott County Central High School in Sikeston, Mo.
Scott County Central’s Camarie Perdue shoots a free throw against Oak Ridge in the Class 1 District 1 Tournament on Thursday, Feb. 27, at Scott County Central High School in Sikeston, Mo.Rylan Froggatt ~ Special to the Southeast Missourian

Oak Ridge stands in the way between Delta extending its district title streak when they tangle on Saturday, March 1, at Scott County Central High School in Sikeston, Mo.

The Blue Jays advanced to their second straight district final when they defeated the hosting SCC Bravettes 59-50 in the semifinals on Thursday, Feb. 27. Madyson Ruehling led the Blue Jays with 25 points and 11 rebounds for a double-double. Reagan Howe also turned in a double-double when she scored 15 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.

SCC was led by Nikki Adams, who scored 16 points including a 6-of-10 clip from the free throw line. Madison Klaffer also scored 14 points to keep the Bravettes in the race.

Delta will be going for its sixth straight district title after beating Naylor 100-26 in the semifinals On Thursday. Jade Berry led the Lady Cats with 31 points. Grace Ancell scored 25 points, Raelin Nanney added 15 points and Trena Crowder chipped in nine points.

Perryville swept on the road

Both the Perryville boys and girls basketball teams found themselves on the losing end on the road on Thursday.

The Lady Pirates fell to Hillsboro 52-35 to close out the regular season. Perryville was led by Aby Amberger, who scored 17 points.

The Lady Pirates lost 12 of their last 15 games to finish 9-17 entering the Class 4 District 2 Tournament in Ste. Genevieve, Mo. Perryville will face St. Pius X on Tuesday, March 4.

The Perryville boys team fell to Ste. Genevieve 85-55 on Thursday. Senior Jake Cissell led the Pirates with 12 points on four baskets from the three-point line. Josiah Paisley scored 10 points and Karston Schilli added nine points.

Perryville will close out the month and regular season at home against Windsor on Friday, Feb. 29. The Pirates, who have lost five straight games since earning their 10th win for the first time since 2019, are slated to take on Kennett in the first round of the Class 4 District 1 Tournament in Fredericktown, Mo.

