Roundup: Delta to meet Oak Ridge for C1D1 title

Oak Ridge stands in the way between Delta extending its district title streak when they tangle on Saturday, March 1, at Scott County Central High School in Sikeston, Mo.

The Blue Jays advanced to their second straight district final when they defeated the hosting SCC Bravettes 59-50 in the semifinals on Thursday, Feb. 27. Madyson Ruehling led the Blue Jays with 25 points and 11 rebounds for a double-double. Reagan Howe also turned in a double-double when she scored 15 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.

SCC was led by Nikki Adams, who scored 16 points including a 6-of-10 clip from the free throw line. Madison Klaffer also scored 14 points to keep the Bravettes in the race.

Delta will be going for its sixth straight district title after beating Naylor 100-26 in the semifinals On Thursday. Jade Berry led the Lady Cats with 31 points. Grace Ancell scored 25 points, Raelin Nanney added 15 points and Trena Crowder chipped in nine points.

Perryville swept on the road