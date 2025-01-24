Delta and Hayti split a boys-girls basketball doubleheader on Thursday, Jan. 23, in Delta, Mo.
The Delta girls won big against Hayti 107-36, while the Hayti boys defeated Delta 101-72.
The Bobcats shot 15-of-24 from the free-throw line and were led by Bryce Cox, who scored a game-high 31 points, and Ryan Jeffries, who put up 17 points.
The Indians shot 18-of-24 from the charity stripe and were led by J'Vonte Payne, who scored 21 points, and 14 points from both Isaiah Love and KeAnthony Taylor.
Hayti made 11 baskets from the three-point line while Delta only had three.
The Lady Cats had three players score over 20 points during their rout over the Lady Indians. Grace Ancell and Lilli Boitnott each led with 24 points for Delta, while Jade Berry scored 22 points, Raelin Nanney added 13 points, and Trena Crowden chipped in 11 points.
Delta made six three-point baskets and shot 9-of-16 from the three-throw line.
Hayti was led by Kalaiha Jones' 14 points.
The Perryville Lady Pirates fell at home to Festus 60-49 on Thursday. Perryville was led by Aby Amberger's 23 points and Zoe Hoehn's 12 points. The loss dopped the Lady Pirates' record to 6-8 on the season. They will be back in action on Monday at Sikeston.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.