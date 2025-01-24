All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
SportsJanuary 24, 2025

Roundup: Delta splits doubleheader with Hayti, Perryville fall to Festus

Delta and Hayti split a basketball doubleheader, with Delta girls winning 107-36 and Hayti boys 101-72. Festus defeated Perryville 60-49, despite Aby Amberger's 23 points for the Lady Pirates.

Jacob Blassingame
Lillian Boitnott drives in toward the net on Thursday, January 23rd at Delta High School.
Lillian Boitnott drives in toward the net on Thursday, January 23rd at Delta High School.Jacob Blassingame ~ Special to the Southeast Missourian
Junior, Trena Crowden, makes a layup on Thursday, January 23rd at Delta High School.
Junior, Trena Crowden, makes a layup on Thursday, January 23rd at Delta High School.Jacob Blassingame ~ Special to the Southeast Missourian
Delta Point Guard, Jade Berry, makes her way up the court looking for an open teammate on Thursday, January 23rd at Delta High School against Hayti.
Delta Point Guard, Jade Berry, makes her way up the court looking for an open teammate on Thursday, January 23rd at Delta High School against Hayti.Jacob Blassingame ~ Special to the Southeast Missourian
Delta Junior, Grace Ancell, goes up for a jumper on Thursday, January 23rd at Delta High School against Hayti.
Delta Junior, Grace Ancell, goes up for a jumper on Thursday, January 23rd at Delta High School against Hayti.Jacob Blassingame ~ Special to the Southeast Missourian
Skylar Vandeven of Delta goes up for a layup on Thursday, January 23rd at Delta High School.
Skylar Vandeven of Delta goes up for a layup on Thursday, January 23rd at Delta High School.Jacob Blassingame ~ Special to the Southeast Missourian
Paxton Hornbuckle fights through 2-man coverage on Thursday, January 23rd at Delta High School.
Paxton Hornbuckle fights through 2-man coverage on Thursday, January 23rd at Delta High School.Jacob Blassingame ~ Special to the Southeast Missourian
Delta huddles up and discusses a gameplan on Thursday, January 23rd at Delta High School.
Delta huddles up and discusses a gameplan on Thursday, January 23rd at Delta High School.Jacob Blassingame ~ Special to the Southeast Missourian
Bryce Cox shoots a free throw on Thursday, January 23rd at Delta High School.
Bryce Cox shoots a free throw on Thursday, January 23rd at Delta High School.Jacob Blassingame ~ Special to the Southeast Missourian
Delta Junior, Bryce Cox, breaks past defenders and rushes toward the net on Thursday, January 23rd at Delta High School.
Delta Junior, Bryce Cox, breaks past defenders and rushes toward the net on Thursday, January 23rd at Delta High School.Jacob Blassingame ~ Special to the Southeast Missourian
Bryce Cox bounds into the air toward the basket on Thursday, January 23rd at Delta High School.
Bryce Cox bounds into the air toward the basket on Thursday, January 23rd at Delta High School.Jacob Blassingame ~ Special to the Southeast Missourian
Nicolai Kombet of Hayti shoots a jumper on Thursday, January 23rd at Delta High School.
Nicolai Kombet of Hayti shoots a jumper on Thursday, January 23rd at Delta High School.Jacob Blassingame ~ Special to the Southeast Missourian
Jahiem Dunn wins the battle for the ball moments after diving for it on Thursday, January 23rd at Delta High School.
Jahiem Dunn wins the battle for the ball moments after diving for it on Thursday, January 23rd at Delta High School.Jacob Blassingame ~ Special to the Southeast Missourian
Isaiah Love of Hayti goes up for a basket on Thursday, January 23rd at Delta High School.
Isaiah Love of Hayti goes up for a basket on Thursday, January 23rd at Delta High School.Jacob Blassingame ~ Special to the Southeast Missourian
KeAnthony Taylor slams down a dunk on Thursday, January 23rd at Delta High School.
KeAnthony Taylor slams down a dunk on Thursday, January 23rd at Delta High School.Jacob Blassingame ~ Special to the Southeast Missourian
J'Vonte Payne switches directions as he advances up court on Thursday, January 23rd at Delta High School.
J'Vonte Payne switches directions as he advances up court on Thursday, January 23rd at Delta High School.Jacob Blassingame ~ Special to the Southeast Missourian
JC Ford drives in toward the basket on Thursday, January 23rd at Delta High School.
JC Ford drives in toward the basket on Thursday, January 23rd at Delta High School.Jacob Blassingame ~ Special to the Southeast Missourian
Hayti Junior, D'wayne Grant, shoots an open 3 on Thursday, January 23rd at Delta High School.
Hayti Junior, D'wayne Grant, shoots an open 3 on Thursday, January 23rd at Delta High School.Jacob Blassingame ~ Special to the Southeast Missourian

Delta and Hayti split a boys-girls basketball doubleheader on Thursday, Jan. 23, in Delta, Mo.

The Delta girls won big against Hayti 107-36, while the Hayti boys defeated Delta 101-72.

The Bobcats shot 15-of-24 from the free-throw line and were led by Bryce Cox, who scored a game-high 31 points, and Ryan Jeffries, who put up 17 points.

The Indians shot 18-of-24 from the charity stripe and were led by J'Vonte Payne, who scored 21 points, and 14 points from both Isaiah Love and KeAnthony Taylor.

Hayti made 11 baskets from the three-point line while Delta only had three.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The Lady Cats had three players score over 20 points during their rout over the Lady Indians. Grace Ancell and Lilli Boitnott each led with 24 points for Delta, while Jade Berry scored 22 points, Raelin Nanney added 13 points, and Trena Crowden chipped in 11 points.

Delta made six three-point baskets and shot 9-of-16 from the three-throw line.

Hayti was led by Kalaiha Jones' 14 points.

Festus 60, Perryville 49

The Perryville Lady Pirates fell at home to Festus 60-49 on Thursday. Perryville was led by Aby Amberger's 23 points and Zoe Hoehn's 12 points. The loss dopped the Lady Pirates' record to 6-8 on the season. They will be back in action on Monday at Sikeston.

Story Tags
Sports Gallery
Advertisement
Related
Sports GalleryJan. 24
Photo Gallery: Notre Dame girls swimming celebrates senior n...
SportsJan. 24
Lindenwood streak continues, Southeast MBB drops Thursday cl...
SportsJan. 24
Golden Knights strike fast, beat Blues 4-2
SportsJan. 24
Howe’s double-double leads Oak Ridge GBB past Kelly 51-36

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Southeast WBB falters in second, drops road rivalry matchup with Lindenwood
SportsJan. 24
Southeast WBB falters in second, drops road rivalry matchup with Lindenwood
Farmington hires Eckley, setting up conference rivalry with Jackson
SportsJan. 23
Farmington hires Eckley, setting up conference rivalry with Jackson
SEMO women take on Lindenwood on Thursday, Western Illinois on Saturday
SportsJan. 23
SEMO women take on Lindenwood on Thursday, Western Illinois on Saturday
SEMO men’s squad challenges Lindenwood, WIU in final two legs of road trip
SportsJan. 23
SEMO men’s squad challenges Lindenwood, WIU in final two legs of road trip
Oak Ridge gets big district win over Scott County Central
SportsJan. 23
Oak Ridge gets big district win over Scott County Central
Meadow Heights edges Leopold in double overtime
SportsJan. 23
Meadow Heights edges Leopold in double overtime
Caravan Cardinals take different paths to big leagues
SportsJan. 22
Caravan Cardinals take different paths to big leagues
Southeast Missouri State appoints John Klein as new women's soccer head coach
SportsJan. 22
Southeast Missouri State appoints John Klein as new women's soccer head coach
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy