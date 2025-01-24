Delta and Hayti split a boys-girls basketball doubleheader on Thursday, Jan. 23, in Delta, Mo.

The Delta girls won big against Hayti 107-36, while the Hayti boys defeated Delta 101-72.

The Bobcats shot 15-of-24 from the free-throw line and were led by Bryce Cox, who scored a game-high 31 points, and Ryan Jeffries, who put up 17 points.

The Indians shot 18-of-24 from the charity stripe and were led by J'Vonte Payne, who scored 21 points, and 14 points from both Isaiah Love and KeAnthony Taylor.

Hayti made 11 baskets from the three-point line while Delta only had three.