Chaffee fell to Bell City 52-43 in the semifinal round of the Oran Invitational Tournament on Thursday, Dec. 5, in Oran.
After falling behind 4-0 in the opening minutes of the game, the Red Devils took their first lead of the game on a three-pointer by Dane McMullin to go up 5-4. That lead was short-lived, as the Cubs went on an 8-0 run to end the first quarter with a 12-5 lead.
Chaffee continued to rely on the three-ball in the second quarter. Easton Fowler and Devon Best each hit a shot beyond the arc to pull the Red Devils closer to the Cubs and a late layup from Kamden Little cut the Bell City lead to 18-14 in the final minute of the half.
However, a pair of three-pointers from the Cubs ended the first half with them leading 24-14. Bell City went on to cruise through the second half, leading as much as 19 points.
The Cubs face the Richmond Rebels in the final round of the OIT on Friday. Chaffee will take on Westwood Baptist Academy for third place.
The Kelly Hawks defeated the Advance Hornets 73-67 in the consolation round of the OIT.
The Hawks started the game on an 11-0 run capped by a layup from Ross Peters. Kelly led 18-12 after the first quarter and later went on an 18-4 run in the second quarter to bring the lead up to 40-20 with a minute remaining.
Pixley scores four of the Hornets’ next six points to end the half down 40-26. The senior finished the game with 16 points as Advance spent the entire second half playing catchup to no avail.
Kelly takes on Oran for the consolation crown on Friday.
Scott City defeated Charleston 59-34 behind freshman Skylar Wilson’s career-high 28 points. Lilyan Landis added 11 points, while Alyvia Karrenbrock chipped in eight.
St. Vincent suffered its first loss of the season in the Fredericktown Tournament on Thursday, falling to Park Hills 56-47. Allie Patrick and Rylee Robinson led the Indians with 13 points each. Kate Rubel also added 12 points for St. Vincent.
Oak Ridge fell to Grandview 51-48 to drop to 1-2 on the season. The Blue Jays were led by Reagan Howe’s 17 points and Madyson Ruehling’s 14 points. Ruehling also had a team-high eight rebounds, while Kinsley Bogenpohl and Howe each had seven.
