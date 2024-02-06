Chaffee fell to Bell City 52-43 in the semifinal round of the Oran Invitational Tournament on Thursday, Dec. 5, in Oran.

After falling behind 4-0 in the opening minutes of the game, the Red Devils took their first lead of the game on a three-pointer by Dane McMullin to go up 5-4. That lead was short-lived, as the Cubs went on an 8-0 run to end the first quarter with a 12-5 lead.

Chaffee continued to rely on the three-ball in the second quarter. Easton Fowler and Devon Best each hit a shot beyond the arc to pull the Red Devils closer to the Cubs and a late layup from Kamden Little cut the Bell City lead to 18-14 in the final minute of the half.

However, a pair of three-pointers from the Cubs ended the first half with them leading 24-14. Bell City went on to cruise through the second half, leading as much as 19 points.

The Cubs face the Richmond Rebels in the final round of the OIT on Friday. Chaffee will take on Westwood Baptist Academy for third place.

Kelly 73, Advance 67

The Kelly Hawks defeated the Advance Hornets 73-67 in the consolation round of the OIT.