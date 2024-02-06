The Cape Central boys' soccer team defended their home turf well with a 2-0 win over Saxony Lutheran on Monday, at Cape Central High School.

Dion Maatrijk scored the first goal for the Tigers and was credited with the assist on an own goal caused by Saxony Lutheran.

The Tigers have won three straight home games and improved to 8-4 on the season. They have seen a stark improvement over the previous squad, which went 9-9-1 in 2023.

"We had a good start to the season," Maatrijk said. "We're growing as a team for sure, making more chemistry on the field throughout our games."

The Class 3 District 1 leading Tigers have crucial upcoming road matches against local rivals Jackson and Notre Dame before returning home to take on Poplar Bluff.

"We got to be on our toes," Maatrijk said. "They're important games for us to prove ourselves as a team."