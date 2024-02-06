The Cape Central boys' soccer team defended their home turf well with a 2-0 win over Saxony Lutheran on Monday, at Cape Central High School.
Dion Maatrijk scored the first goal for the Tigers and was credited with the assist on an own goal caused by Saxony Lutheran.
The Tigers have won three straight home games and improved to 8-4 on the season. They have seen a stark improvement over the previous squad, which went 9-9-1 in 2023.
"We had a good start to the season," Maatrijk said. "We're growing as a team for sure, making more chemistry on the field throughout our games."
The Class 3 District 1 leading Tigers have crucial upcoming road matches against local rivals Jackson and Notre Dame before returning home to take on Poplar Bluff.
"We got to be on our toes," Maatrijk said. "They're important games for us to prove ourselves as a team."
Volleyball: Oak Ridge defeated Scott City on the road in four sets (25-23, 17-25, 25-20, 25-18) on Monday. The Blue Jays were led by Reagan Howe's 17 kills and five blocks, Kenadie Ward's 41 assists, and Jayleigh Price's 27 digs. Kinsley Bogenpohl had 23 digs and eight kills, along with Price. Kaelyn Deckerd also chipped in 11 kills for the Blue Jays. Scott City was led by Lilyan Landis' 18 kills, Layla Estes' 19 digs, and Ramsey Spinks' 39 assists.
Tennis: Saxony Lutheran defeated Sikeston 9-0 to improve to 12-2 on Senior Day, Monday. Saxony seniors Abby Haley & Maggie Hillin won their doubles match by a flawless 8-0 score. Haley also won her singles match 8-0 while Hillin won 8-4. The Crusaders take on Jackson, who defeated Caruthersville 8-1, on Tuesday.
Swimming: Cape Central hosted Jackson in the new bubble and won 86-64 on Monday. Cape Central senior Phineas Theall swam a total of 850 yards over four events and won each race. The Tigers earned a long rest before returning to the pool on Monday, Oct. 21 in the Rec Relays at the SEMO Aquatic Center. Meanwhile, the Indians will travel to Poplar Bluff on Oct. 15 and Westminster on Oct. 17 for tri-meets leading up to hosting the Rec Relays.
Volleyball: Scott City won the silver bracket at the Perryville Tournament on Saturday with a win over Northwest. The Rams went to the Silver bracket after falling to Perryville, who went 3-0 in pool play. The Pirates fell to Cape Central in the gold bracket and finished the weekend with an 8-11-1 record. Cape Central went on to the gold bracket semifinals, only to lose to Ste. Genevieve, which defeated St. Vincent in the previous round. Seckman defeated Ste. Genevieve to win the tournament.
Cross Country: Notre Dame freshman Aiden Morris won his first home meet of his cross country career on Saturday. Morris finished first with a time of 16:34.40, ahead of Jackson's Aidan Niedbalski, Woodland's Calvin Layton, and St. Vincent's Carter Hennemann. Jackson won the boys' meet with 30 points, ahead of Notre Dame, Woodland, Perryville, and Cape Central. Notre Dame's Lily Coy (19:40.10) and Martina Ressel (20:15.60) finished first and second in the girls' race, ahead of the Jackson duo of Emma Niedbalski and Annika Barks. Jackson, however, won the girls' meet with 29 points, while Notre Dame finished second with 42 points.
