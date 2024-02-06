The Tigers began the game with a 6-0 run before Notre Dame sank a three and another bucket to come within one point. The teams traded baskets throughout the rest of the quarter, and we were tied at 11-11 after one.

The Tigers found success going inside in the first half while the Bulldogs relied more on outside shots and midrange jumpers.

Notre Dame pulled ahead by three late in the second quarter, forcing Cape Central into a timeout. The Tigers started relying on the three and were not making them, thus Cape Central trailed 20-18 at the half.

Tigers head coach Lamont Frazier said the game was all about finding something that worked at the right time.

“I think that's what a lot of it was, because we were doing some good stuff, but it wasn't producing results. So we just kept trying and just kept trying because guys were making good plays, we just weren't finishing,” Frazier said. “Once we were able to kind of manipulate things the way we saw was to our advantage, then we just stayed with it down the stretch.”

The third quarter was an ugly one for both teams, with a lot of turnovers and a lot of missed shots on open looks. Cape Central found points on a few fast break opportunities to cut the lead in half to just trail 26-25 entering the final frame.

The last quarter was all Tigers, as they out scored the Bulldogs 18-7 to cruise to victory. Mar’k Mills hit a big three to take the lead and the Tigers never looked back.

Frazier said his team pulled away by attacking the basket and making Notre Dame try to stop them at the rim.

“If we could get out and let our athletes be athletes that was going to be to our advantage. I think that was a big part of it, when we were able to get out, and even if we didn't get a basket, but just to put pressure on the rim,” Frazier said. “We talk about it all the time if we can put pressure on the rim, you may not score every trip you do it, but you keep putting pressure on the rim, at some point you're gonna get a basket that makes a difference.”

Cape Central High School began the evening by holding a moment of silence for Jess Bolen, an alumni and local legend who passed away on January 13.

Cape Central will travel to Scott City on Monday, Jan. 20, while Notre Dame will host Kennett on Friday, Jan. 17.

Boys: Scott City 80, Delta 54

The Scott City Rams deafeated the Delta Bobcats 80-54 on Tuesday in Delta to win their 10th game of the season.

The Rams charged ahead in the first half to establish a 53-21 halftime lead that proved to be insurmountable despite Delta outscoring Scott City 33-27 in the second half.

Senior point guard Jaylen Rulo led the Rams with 28 points, while senior forward Kobe Watson put up 20 points. Both Kaden Lowery and AJ Hayden each added 10 points.