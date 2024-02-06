The Tigers began the game with a 6-0 run before Notre Dame sank a three and another bucket to come within one point. The teams traded baskets throughout the rest of the quarter, and we were tied at 11-11 after one.
The Tigers found success going inside in the first half while the Bulldogs relied more on outside shots and midrange jumpers.
Notre Dame pulled ahead by three late in the second quarter, forcing Cape Central into a timeout. The Tigers started relying on the three and were not making them, thus Cape Central trailed 20-18 at the half.
Tigers head coach Lamont Frazier said the game was all about finding something that worked at the right time.
“I think that's what a lot of it was, because we were doing some good stuff, but it wasn't producing results. So we just kept trying and just kept trying because guys were making good plays, we just weren't finishing,” Frazier said. “Once we were able to kind of manipulate things the way we saw was to our advantage, then we just stayed with it down the stretch.”
The third quarter was an ugly one for both teams, with a lot of turnovers and a lot of missed shots on open looks. Cape Central found points on a few fast break opportunities to cut the lead in half to just trail 26-25 entering the final frame.
The last quarter was all Tigers, as they out scored the Bulldogs 18-7 to cruise to victory. Mar’k Mills hit a big three to take the lead and the Tigers never looked back.
Frazier said his team pulled away by attacking the basket and making Notre Dame try to stop them at the rim.
“If we could get out and let our athletes be athletes that was going to be to our advantage. I think that was a big part of it, when we were able to get out, and even if we didn't get a basket, but just to put pressure on the rim,” Frazier said. “We talk about it all the time if we can put pressure on the rim, you may not score every trip you do it, but you keep putting pressure on the rim, at some point you're gonna get a basket that makes a difference.”
Cape Central High School began the evening by holding a moment of silence for Jess Bolen, an alumni and local legend who passed away on January 13.
Cape Central will travel to Scott City on Monday, Jan. 20, while Notre Dame will host Kennett on Friday, Jan. 17.
The Scott City Rams deafeated the Delta Bobcats 80-54 on Tuesday in Delta to win their 10th game of the season.
The Rams charged ahead in the first half to establish a 53-21 halftime lead that proved to be insurmountable despite Delta outscoring Scott City 33-27 in the second half.
Senior point guard Jaylen Rulo led the Rams with 28 points, while senior forward Kobe Watson put up 20 points. Both Kaden Lowery and AJ Hayden each added 10 points.
Weather permitting, Scott City (10-2) will travel to take on East Prairie (10-2) on Friday.
Oak Ridge defeated Meadow Heights 73-41 in the semifinal round of the BCS Conference Tournament semifinals on Tuesday at Woodland High School in Marble Hill.
Reagan Howe led the Blue Jays with 26 points and 14 rebounds. Jayleigh Price scored 14 points, while Kenadie Ward put up 12 points, Madyson Ruehling added 11 points with nine rebounds and Kaelyn Deckerd chipped in 10 points.
The Blue Jays returned to .500 with a 6-6 record and will return home to play in the championship round on Wednesday.
The Perryville Lady Pirates beat Grandview 45-33 on Tuesday to improve to over .500 at 6-5.
Aby Amberger led the Lady Pirates with 21 points while Zoe Hoehn scored 10 points. Caroline Gremaud and Madeline Gremaud led the way defensively.
Perryville has won five of its last seven games. The Lady Pirates travel to Jefferson R7 on Thursday.
Leopold went on the road and defeated Oak Ridge 47-36
Tommy Beussink sank a three-pointer to cap a 10-4 run for Leopold halfway through the first quarter. A layup by Riley Engelen gave the Wildcats a 15-10 lead entering the second quarter.
Oak Ridge came back to tie the game 19-19 with 2:39 left in the first half on a three-pointer by Jayden McCallister. However, a free throw by Cohen Campell gave back the lead for Leopold, who went into halftime up 20-19.
Leopold pushed its lead forward in the third quarter with a 16-4 run to enter the final period up 36-23.
Oak Ridge tried to claw back in the fourth quarter with a 9-2 run to pull within single digits, trailling Leopold 38-32 with 2:38 remaining. Leopold made a majority of its free throws in the final minutes to secure the win.
Leopold (9-6) will travel to Meadow Heights on Tuesday, Jan. 21, while Oak Ridge travels to Kelly.
