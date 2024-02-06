Kobe Watson reaches 1,000-point club as Scott City dominates Advance

Kobe Watson scored his 1,000 career point as the Scott City Rams defeated the Advance Hornets 88-34 on Tuesday, Jan. 21, in Scott City.
The senior finished the game with 21 points, eight assists, and seven rebounds. Watson reached the milestone on a three-pointer during the first quarter to cap off an initial 14-3 run.
"It was almost just like a sigh of relief," Watson said. "All last season, especially getting hurt, I was starting to wonder if I was ever gonna get it. Tonight once I finally got it, it was just a big weight off my back."
Watson signed a letter of intent to play baseball at Three Rivers Community College earlier in the school year. Knowing that this is the near end of his basketball career made the milestone all the more special.
"I love the sport of basketball, so I'm obviously going to miss it," Watson said. "Even though I'm playing baseball, basketball always had a special place in my heart."
Watson's high school career started in Murray, Kentucky, where he spent his freshman and sophomore seasons as an outside shooter. He arrived in Scott City, the alma mater of his father, Ronald Watson, entering his junior year. As he grew as a player, the Rams also grew into district contenders, posting a 34-9 record since the start of 2023-24.
"I think I've completely changed as a player," Watson said. "When I was a freshman and sophomore at my old school, I didn't really do much except shoot, because I was on a really good team. Over there, nobody really knew me, so I kind of made my own name.
"Then once I came over here, especially with my dad graduating from here, I had big shoes to fill, and I tried to change my game as much as I could, just so I could reach the expectations and then make my own following, and not just following footsteps."
Senior point guard Jaylen Rulo scored 14 points for the Rams while sophomores Kaden Lowery and Braeden Walton each added 11 points. Junior Jackson Gloth and sophomore Max Snider each chipped in 10 points to round out the double-digit scorers on a Scott City team that registered a total of 27 assists as a team.
Watson said the trio of sophomores have the maturity of seniors, which is why the Rams are a complete team.
"They're so mature for how young they are," Watson said. "They just play like seniors. You couldn't go out there and tell me that Kaden, Braeden, and Max aren't seniors. If I was just watching them for the first time, I think they're a lot older than they are. So I think them acting like they're a lot older helps our team out with the maturity."
Scott City held a 50/50 raffle with the proceeds going to the family of Advance senior basketball player Damion Crader, who was recently injured in a car accident.
The school raised a total of $686 during the first half of the game. $343 went to Eli Beaubien, son of Scott City football coach Brian Beaubien. He donated back the winnings so the full raffle proceeds could go towards the Craders to help with medical bills associated with Damion's recovery.
The Rams will hit the road at Windsor on Friday, Jan. 24, and Scott County Central on Jan. 28 before returning home on Jan. 30 against South Pemiscot for a final tuneup game leading up to the Scott-Miss Conference Tournament.
"I think we have a chip on our shoulder, especially losing last year," Watson said. "With the big win on (Jan. 17) against East Prairie is kind of a statement win for us. There are still a couple of tough teams in the conference and it's like I'm not saying it's gonna be a cakewalk but I feel like we have a big conference boost."
