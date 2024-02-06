Kobe Watson reaches 1,000-point club as Scott City dominates Advance

Kobe Watson scored his 1,000 career point as the Scott City Rams defeated the Advance Hornets 88-34 on Tuesday, Jan. 21, in Scott City.

The senior finished the game with 21 points, eight assists, and seven rebounds. Watson reached the milestone on a three-pointer during the first quarter to cap off an initial 14-3 run.

"It was almost just like a sigh of relief," Watson said. "All last season, especially getting hurt, I was starting to wonder if I was ever gonna get it. Tonight once I finally got it, it was just a big weight off my back."

Watson signed a letter of intent to play baseball at Three Rivers Community College earlier in the school year. Knowing that this is the near end of his basketball career made the milestone all the more special.

"I love the sport of basketball, so I'm obviously going to miss it," Watson said. "Even though I'm playing baseball, basketball always had a special place in my heart."

Watson's high school career started in Murray, Kentucky, where he spent his freshman and sophomore seasons as an outside shooter. He arrived in Scott City, the alma mater of his father, Ronald Watson, entering his junior year. As he grew as a player, the Rams also grew into district contenders, posting a 34-9 record since the start of 2023-24.

"I think I've completely changed as a player," Watson said. "When I was a freshman and sophomore at my old school, I didn't really do much except shoot, because I was on a really good team. Over there, nobody really knew me, so I kind of made my own name.

"Then once I came over here, especially with my dad graduating from here, I had big shoes to fill, and I tried to change my game as much as I could, just so I could reach the expectations and then make my own following, and not just following footsteps."