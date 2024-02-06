Rob Martin scores 27 to leas SEMO Over Morehead State on the road

Southeast Missouri State soared to the top of the Ohio Valley Conference after the Redhawks defeated the Morehead State Eagles 80-51 on the road Thursday, Feb. 6, in Morehead, KY.

Rob Martin had a monster game with 27 points on 11-of-19 shooting, including 3-of-6 from the three-point line and a pair of free throws. BJ Ward scored 16 points on 6-of-12 shooting including 4-of-7 from the three-point line.

Morehead State was led by Tyler Brelsford‘s 13 points and 11 points from Kenny White Jr. The Eagles shot 16-of-49 from the field, including 2-of-15 from three-point range, and 17-of-25 free throws.

SEMO shot 34-of-62 from the field including 8-of-18 from the three point line. The Redhawks made 4-of-7 from the free throw line but an extended time on the charity stripe was unnecessary this time around. The Redhawks also won the rebounding battle 38-28.

The Redhawks jumped ahead 8-2 within the first three minutes of the game after a pair of three-pointers from Ward. A slam dunk from Troy Cole Jr. capped SEMO’s opening run to 12-4 four minutes into the first half.