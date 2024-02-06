All sections
SportsFebruary 7, 2025

Rob Martin scores 27 to leas SEMO Over Morehead State on the road

Rob Martin's 27-point effort propels Southeast Missouri State to an 80-51 victory over Morehead State, securing the Redhawks' top spot in the Ohio Valley Conference.

Anthony Capobianco
Southeast Missouri State’s Rob Martin handles the ball during a recent home game at the Show Me Center.
Southeast Missouri State’s Rob Martin handles the ball during a recent home game at the Show Me Center.Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com

Southeast Missouri State soared to the top of the Ohio Valley Conference after the Redhawks defeated the Morehead State Eagles 80-51 on the road Thursday, Feb. 6, in Morehead, KY.

Rob Martin had a monster game with 27 points on 11-of-19 shooting, including 3-of-6 from the three-point line and a pair of free throws. BJ Ward scored 16 points on 6-of-12 shooting including 4-of-7 from the three-point line.

Morehead State was led by Tyler Brelsford‘s 13 points and 11 points from Kenny White Jr. The Eagles shot 16-of-49 from the field, including 2-of-15 from three-point range, and 17-of-25 free throws.

SEMO shot 34-of-62 from the field including 8-of-18 from the three point line. The Redhawks made 4-of-7 from the free throw line but an extended time on the charity stripe was unnecessary this time around. The Redhawks also won the rebounding battle 38-28.

The Redhawks jumped ahead 8-2 within the first three minutes of the game after a pair of three-pointers from Ward. A slam dunk from Troy Cole Jr. capped SEMO’s opening run to 12-4 four minutes into the first half.

Martin was responsible for nine of the Redhawks’ last 11 points in the first half, sending SEMO to halftime leading 38-22.

The Eagles started the second half fast with a 7-2 run through the first three minutes. A jump shot by George Marshall cut SEMO’s lead to 40-29 with 17 minutes remaining in the game.

A slam dunk by David Idada capped SEMO’s 12-3 run to push the Redhawks’ lead to 20, up 52-32 with 12:35 remaining.

The Redhawks spent the final four minutes maintaining a 30-point lead over the Redhawks. They accomplished that after a three-pointer by Ward put them up 74-44 with 3:49 remaining, and again on a Elliot Lowndes jump shot with 2:56 left to lead 76-46.

Saxton Hoepker, a JUCO transfer who has spent much of the season on a far end of the bench, found his moment when he punctuated the game with a dunk with 23 seconds left for the final score of the game.

SEMO (14-10, 9-4) is now in the middle of a four-way tie for first place with MSU, Little Rock and SIUE. The Redhawks will travel to Southern Indiana on Saturday, Feb. 8.

