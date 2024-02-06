Resiliancy, Ruble key to Redhawks continued football success

Injuries are a part of the nature of football.
All great teams win the battle of attrition on their way to the top.
However, there's nothing common about the No. 6 Southeast Missouri State Redhawks continuing to soar despite how many times their wings get clipped.
"The whole offense is really responding," SEMO head coach Tom Matukewicz said. "A lot of the injuries are there. We lost two tight ends, we're down three starting O-lineman, and we're down three wideouts. I guess we're down three running backs too. So on offense is where a lot of injuries crept in and they've just kind of found a way to move the ball to score points."
Redhawks running back Cole Ruble is representative of the team's resiliency. The Redhawks lost three running backs to injury before Ruble finally saw the field. On a team that prioritizes the passing attack, Ruble found paydirt and rushed for 122 yards on 16 carries, caught two passes for 66 yards, and scored a touchdown that ultimately made the difference in the Redhawks' 30-24 win over Gardner-Webb on homecoming Saturday.
"I know we're looking at being able to control the ball on the ground and put a little bit more emphasis on inside zone and just trying to read my box more and keep my feet up," Ruble said.
His touchdown run went 65 yards right through the middle toward the end zone.
"That was pretty awesome," Ruble said. "I didn't really know what to think when I got in the end zone. Honestly, when I got the ball, I saw Kobe, Sixkiller, his touchdown block right there on the middle linebacker, and after I saw that, it was kind of daylight overall."
Resiliency has been the theme of the 2024 Redhawks. Ruble's big game came after rushing for only 15 yards on seven carries in his first game as the starting running back.
"We talk a lot about responding in life," Matukewicz said. "There's a lot of things you can't control. The last game was tough on him, and people go different ways, right? You hit adversity and for some people, it just crushes them, and for other people it propels them. He took that as motivation this week, built skill handling the football had great ball security, and got his opportunity."
The Redhawks have turned in a 100-yard rushing performance three times this season and with three different running backs. They are aided by an offensive line that has also suffered numerous key injuries, including the loss of veteran starting center Zack Gieg. Sixkiller had to move from guard to center just to keep the unit intact.
"We're banged up, but I mean, the other linemen put in just as hard as work in practice," Ruble said. "We have trust in them. They'll get the job done."
Ruble's performance shows that the protection has yet to give in.
“The running backs in the room are all really strong at the position," Ruble said. "I believe if anybody gets under there, they can do the same thing I did.”
Ruble waited a year and a half for this moment to come. He was recruited by Seckman, who was an athletic quarterback/running back who could run around opposing defenses and graduate with the school rushing record. At SEMO, he had to adjust to his physical transformation and go from running outside with finesse to running inside with power.
"We always knew Cole was an elite athlete. You guys were probably surprised at how fast he was once we got him out past the line scrimmage. So loved how he finished that run, and being explosive is something we need to continue to try to be on offense."
Matukewicz said before the season that the Redhawks will spend their second bye week of the season, which is this week, "resting for a championship," or "drinking because we're 4-7 again." SEMO is 8-1, undefeated in FCS play, and ranked higher than ever before in program history.
With three games remaining on the schedule, starting with a road rivalry game against an improved Lindenwood team on Nov. 9, the Redhawks inch closer to the Big South-OVC championship. The Redhawks will celebrate their seniors on Nov. 16 against Western Illinois and could potentially host a game in the FCS Playoffs.
"SEMO football means something now," Matukewicz said. "It didn't used to be now it is. So we got to continue to play like that and make sure when they show up they're excited to watch us play."
