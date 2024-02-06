Resiliancy, Ruble key to Redhawks continued football success

Injuries are a part of the nature of football.

All great teams win the battle of attrition on their way to the top.

However, there's nothing common about the No. 6 Southeast Missouri State Redhawks continuing to soar despite how many times their wings get clipped.

"The whole offense is really responding," SEMO head coach Tom Matukewicz said. "A lot of the injuries are there. We lost two tight ends, we're down three starting O-lineman, and we're down three wideouts. I guess we're down three running backs too. So on offense is where a lot of injuries crept in and they've just kind of found a way to move the ball to score points."

Redhawks running back Cole Ruble is representative of the team's resiliency. The Redhawks lost three running backs to injury before Ruble finally saw the field. On a team that prioritizes the passing attack, Ruble found paydirt and rushed for 122 yards on 16 carries, caught two passes for 66 yards, and scored a touchdown that ultimately made the difference in the Redhawks' 30-24 win over Gardner-Webb on homecoming Saturday.

"I know we're looking at being able to control the ball on the ground and put a little bit more emphasis on inside zone and just trying to read my box more and keep my feet up," Ruble said.

His touchdown run went 65 yards right through the middle toward the end zone.

"That was pretty awesome," Ruble said. "I didn't really know what to think when I got in the end zone. Honestly, when I got the ball, I saw Kobe, Sixkiller, his touchdown block right there on the middle linebacker, and after I saw that, it was kind of daylight overall."

Resiliency has been the theme of the 2024 Redhawks. Ruble's big game came after rushing for only 15 yards on seven carries in his first game as the starting running back.