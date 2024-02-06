Redhawks WR enters transfer portal

Southeast Missouri State wide receiver Tristan Smith announced on social media his intention to enter the transfer portal with one more year left of eligibility.
"First and foremost, I would like to thank God," Smith said in his statement. "Thank you to SEMO for the past year I have been here. I would especially like to thank the whole coaching staff and my teammates for helping me become the man I am today. I am extremely blessed to be in this position, and that would not be possible without the support and guidance of (head coach Tom Matukewicz) and (receivers coach Desmond Noird), and my family."
If Smith's Redhawks’ tenure is truly at an end, he saved his best game for last. He caught a career-high 10 passes for 139 yards and a touchdown in SEMO's 35-27 home loss to Illinois State in the first round of the FCS playoffs.
Smith thrived in the pass-happy Redhawks’ offense. He caught 76 passes, second only to teammate Cam Pedro for the Big South-OVC lead. His 934 receiving yards and six touchdowns also were among the top 10 in conference pass catchers.
Prior to his arrival, Smith played two seasons at Hutchinson Community College in Kansas. He played 10 games last year with 14 receptions for 140 yards and one touchdown, and also seven games with two receptions for 91 yards and one touchdown as a freshman in 2022.
Smith highlights a handful of Redhawks who are entering the transfer portal. Offensive lineman Jamarcus Hill also announced Monday that he will transfer with two years of eligibility.
"I would like to thank my coaches and teammates for the experiences and lessons throughout the past couple years of my life," Hill said in his social media statement. "I will forever be grateful for the Southeast Missouri community."
Fellow offensive lineman Tyson Miller announced his decision to transfer Nov. 25, as well as tight ends Braden Thompson on Nov. 19 and Danny Joiner on Nov. 17. Joiner, who started his career at Army, will be looking for his third school.
