Redhawks WR enters transfer portal

Southeast Missouri State wide receiver Tristan Smith announced on social media his intention to enter the transfer portal with one more year left of eligibility.

"First and foremost, I would like to thank God," Smith said in his statement. "Thank you to SEMO for the past year I have been here. I would especially like to thank the whole coaching staff and my teammates for helping me become the man I am today. I am extremely blessed to be in this position, and that would not be possible without the support and guidance of (head coach Tom Matukewicz) and (receivers coach Desmond Noird), and my family."

If Smith's Redhawks’ tenure is truly at an end, he saved his best game for last. He caught a career-high 10 passes for 139 yards and a touchdown in SEMO's 35-27 home loss to Illinois State in the first round of the FCS playoffs.

Smith thrived in the pass-happy Redhawks’ offense. He caught 76 passes, second only to teammate Cam Pedro for the Big South-OVC lead. His 934 receiving yards and six touchdowns also were among the top 10 in conference pass catchers.