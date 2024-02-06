Redhawks WBB true freshman Zoe Best intends to enter transfer portal

Southeast Missouri State women’s basketball true freshman Zoe Best intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal, she told On3 Sports on Monday, Mar. 10.

The Redhawks leading scorer for this past season immediately becomes one of the top mid-major players in the portal. Best was named the 2024-25 Ohio Valley Conference Freshman of the Year after averaging 14 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 34 minutes (team-high) per game during her breakout season.

The 5-foot-10 Incarnate Word Academy product joined former SEMO standout guard Tesia Thompson (2017-18) as the only two Redhawks to win OVC Freshman of the Year in program history.

Best also was selected to the OVC's All-Newcomer team and earned All-OVC second-team honors. She was ultra-efficient from the charity stripe after hitting 84% of her free throws and scored double figures 21 times, as well.

Along with senior Skylar Barnes, senior Lexi McCully and fellow true freshman Ainaya Williams, Best was one of four new starters for a new-look SEMO squad that finished the season 6-23 under first-year coach Briley Palmer, who took her first Division I coaching gig after spending four years as head coach at Mineral Area College.