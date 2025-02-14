The Southeast Missouri State women’s basketball team returns home after a three-game road trip to begin a three-game home stint, beginning Saturday with a daunting battle against Tennessee Tech at the Show Me Center.
Metrics give the Redhawks just a 10 percent chance to win, with the dead-last Southeast contesting the Tech Golden Eagles tied for the Ohio Valley Conference lead this season.
Inside the final five games of the conference season, Southeast is two wins behind the conference tournament bubble and would require a Herculean effort to take a Saturday victory against a TTU squad that’s been phenomenal this year.
At 2-13 in the OVC, 4-20 overall, Southeast is on a 12-game losing streak that began when the Redhawks were 2-1 in the league, and before the streak they were on a three-game winning streak.
Now, they’re nearing the very end of the conference year, and it’s going more south by the day. Tied with SIU-Edwardsville at the floor of the OVC, there’s almost a challenge just to get out of the basement at this point.
Beginning at 1 p.m. on Saturday, taking on the 13-2, 19-5 overall Golden Eagles, the Redhawks are aiming to knock off one of the OVC’s best and perhaps rejuvenate their season on home floor.
Last losing 79-66 in Cookeville, Tennessee, the Redhawks will have their hands full with four double-digit scorers and a fifth just teetering on the edge.
The conference’s most efficient offense, the Eagles are led by junior wing Reghan Grimes, averaging 13.0 points per game while Peyton Carter, Keeley Carter and Chloe Larry are all averaging north of 11 points per game.
That fifth, Anna Walker, adds just a tick under 10 points per game while leading them with 6.4 rebounds per game as a reliable multi-faceted veteran leader, standing at 6-foot-1.
Keeley Carter, also a senior, has the team’s best 3-point average with a nearly 44 percent average from beyond range, but sister Peyton Carter’s shot almost twice as many from the same distance at 37 percent clip to boot
Keeley is ranked as a top-50 shooter from range this season, and it was no more evident than when she went 6-for-6 from range against Southern Indiana earlier this year, and she buried two triples the last time these squads matched up.
One of the biggest flexes for Tech, perhaps, is a 44th-ranked offensive rebounding game while also being ranked 20th in the country in free-throw rate, which is a phenomenal, and reliable, way to win games.
Quite different from Southeast, ranked 362nd and 362 teams in America in free-throw rate, and it’s shown as the Redhawks drop game after game in what’s frequently considered one of the lesser conferences in the country.
The fifth-to-last game of the conference schedule, we still haven’t reached the “win-or-go-home” territory of the year yet, but it’s getting more dangerous by the day for a Redhawks squad at just two wins in conference play.
