The Southeast Missouri State women’s basketball team returns home after a three-game road trip to begin a three-game home stint, beginning Saturday with a daunting battle against Tennessee Tech at the Show Me Center.

Metrics give the Redhawks just a 10 percent chance to win, with the dead-last Southeast contesting the Tech Golden Eagles tied for the Ohio Valley Conference lead this season.

Inside the final five games of the conference season, Southeast is two wins behind the conference tournament bubble and would require a Herculean effort to take a Saturday victory against a TTU squad that’s been phenomenal this year.

At 2-13 in the OVC, 4-20 overall, Southeast is on a 12-game losing streak that began when the Redhawks were 2-1 in the league, and before the streak they were on a three-game winning streak.

Now, they’re nearing the very end of the conference year, and it’s going more south by the day. Tied with SIU-Edwardsville at the floor of the OVC, there’s almost a challenge just to get out of the basement at this point.

Beginning at 1 p.m. on Saturday, taking on the 13-2, 19-5 overall Golden Eagles, the Redhawks are aiming to knock off one of the OVC’s best and perhaps rejuvenate their season on home floor.

Last losing 79-66 in Cookeville, Tennessee, the Redhawks will have their hands full with four double-digit scorers and a fifth just teetering on the edge.